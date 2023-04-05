Dominic LeBlanc
Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc maintains he did not participate in appointing Martine Richard as interim Ethics Commissioner, as Richard is his sister-in-law.

“In order to avoid any opportunity to provide preferential treatment or to further the private interest of my relative, Ms. Martine Richard, I recused myself on March 28 from all discussions, decisions, debates or votes relating to her appointment as interim Ethics Commissioner,” LeBlanc wrote in an ethics filing.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(7) comments

GreatWhite
GreatWhite

Many people can lie with a strait face and undoubtedly it is politicians.

Strong&Free
Strong&Free

So if she has to recuse herself when investigating Trudeau, how's she supposed to do 99.999% of her job?

lianeboeckx
lianeboeckx

🤦‍♀️ Equivalent to that old trick perpetrated on gullible kids “pull my finger”. . .

How these people don’t spontaneously combust is an unsolved mystery.

Ronald J.
Ronald J.

Not buying it - You?

loga
loga

More smelly fish. Doesn't mean he couldn't lobby others involved in the appointment. As sure as Monday follows Sunday, there is something unethical going on in the Ethics Commission.

WCanada
WCanada

Sure.

Freedom fan
Freedom fan

Where have I heard this Before?

