Liberal MP dodges questions on role, salary and perks

Liberal MP Stephanie McLean refused to answer basic questions about her duties, pay, or perks as secretary of state for seniors, telling senators on Tuesday to direct inquiries to the Prime Minister’s Office instead.Under questioning in the Senate by Conservative Senator Denise Batters, McLean declined to say how many cabinet meetings she has attended since being appointed on May 13, or whether she has a department, office budget, or government car. “I am pleased to have received an invite,” McLean said, adding that “determinations of how cabinet is arranged are within the portfolio of the Prime Minister’s Office.”Blacklock's Reporter said Batters pressed for details on McLean’s responsibilities, noting that the seniors’ file was previously a full cabinet ministry before being downgraded by the Carney government. “That does not say much for the priority your government places on the seniors who built our country,” Batters said..McLean repeatedly deflected, saying questions about salaries and departmental budgets “should be directed to Finance or the Prime Minister’s Office.” She insisted that her appointment still reflected “leadership” from the prime minister on seniors’ issues, though she did not outline what specific tasks her role entails.McLean, a former Alberta NDP MLA, is one of 10 secretaries of state appointed in May to assist cabinet ministers on issues ranging from rural development and sport to crime prevention and international development. .Records show secretaries of state receive a $74,700 annual bonus on top of their $209,800 MP salary.Cabinet ministers, by comparison, receive a $99,900 bonus.In addition, 39 Liberal MPs — roughly 30% of the caucus — were named parliamentary secretaries, earning an extra $20,200 each.Prime Minister Mark Carney said in June that “Canada’s new parliamentary secretary team will deliver,” but critics say the growing number of titles and bonuses appear to deliver more political patronage than accountability.