Liberal MP faces scrutiny over reported China trip while claiming Ottawa expenses and voting in House

CALGARY — One Liberal MP, Shaun Chen has some questionable travel expenses that show him traveling from Toronto to Ottawa on the same date TikTok clips show him in China.Chen, the current MP for Scarborough North, announced he would be retiring from his role on Monday, though this will not take effect until Saturday.The reason for his resignation, Chen stated in his own words, after "suffer[ing] a motor vehicle accident," Chen faced "significant health issues that prevent [him] from traveling [to his constituency] as frequently as the role requires."Chen claims the accident occurred in late fall 2025, though the amount of travel Chen has done in the most recent MP expenditure report from the fourth quarter, covering the beginning of 2026 to the end of March, shows his traveling expenditures and trip to be quite significant. .One specific expense accounted for on the feds website shows a trip from Toronto to Ottawa during March, which includes multiple expenses on March 23.However, thanks to journalist Andy Lee sharing a screenshot of a post from the Chinese social media platform WeChat, which was posted on March 23 and reportedly showed Chen being in China at the same time he was supposed to be in Ottawa — things are not quite adding up.Moreover, though Chen claims to have stepped down from his political position due to an injury that makes traveling difficult, he seems to have visited China recently, a much longer journey than going back and forth from Toronto to Ottawa.In another WeChat clip that surfaced less than two weeks ago, Chen appears in China, while he is still actively serving as an MP..What's more Chen also, as recorded on the feds website, voted on multiple private members bills on March 25 and 23, when he was reportedly in China.According to a standing order for the house of commons, if casting electronic votes, MPs must still be located in Canada, so if Chen was in China this would be a violation of this order."This goes much deeper than a trip to China. There are serious questions that need answers," commented John Barlow, Conservative MP for Foothills, on the matter.