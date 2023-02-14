Greg Fergus

Liberal MP Greg Fergus has become the latest Liberal MP to violate the Conflict of Interest Act, which he did by writing a letter of support for a television channel's application to the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) for mandatory carriage.

MPs are allowed to write letters of support to the CRTC, but parliamentary secretaries and cabinet ministers cannot. 

Tags

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

Recommended for you

(5) comments

klcarterdp
klcarterdp

I am surprised the Liberals have not yet changed the ethics rules to accommodate their tendency to break the rules.

Report Add Reply
guest714
guest714

That guy looks so untrustworthy i’m surprised that’s all he did lol, but then again most liberals have that look of deceit. Never had such a bad gut feeling about a political party in my life, I wonder why that is

Report Add Reply
Goose
Goose

"The conflict of interest and ethics commissioner is now recommending all federal ministers and parliamentary secretaries report to his office for training."

Report Add Reply
Boris Hall
Boris Hall

Clearly you’re racist for even reporting on this!

Obviously this was Trump’s fault and not his and he was probably set up by “Russian collusion”

Report Add Reply
Mars Hill
Mars Hill

It's not his fault, so far as he knew the liberal party was exempt from this sort of stuff.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.