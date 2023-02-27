Han Dong
Following a Global News report alleging that Liberal MP Han Dong is an affiliate in China's election interference networks, the MP has dismissed the allegations as "inaccurate and irresponsible."

"As a Member of Parliament, I have the utmost regard for the integrity of our democratic institutions and electoral processes," Dong said in a statement on Monday.

muddyrhodes58
muddyrhodes58

What Dong is saying in his defense sounds 100% right out of the mouth of Katie Telford. I notice also 100% that she is rarely brought before the ethics committee meetings.

guest399
guest399

So who are you going to believe? The police, the investigators, the reporters and the official government intelligence agencies? Or a Liberal MP?

MLC
MLC

Did the media actually expect the MP to acknowledge a foreign governments assistance in election interference and subsequent election?

The only faint praise that can be given PM Trudeau, along with the Liberal/subNDP government is that they are at least consistent. Premier Xi would be proud (once he finishes giving PM Trudeau political training).

Vince_403
Vince_403

There must be something to this because as soon as someone starts getting close to the truth with the questioning, Trudeau and the other Liberals revert to the racism card.

