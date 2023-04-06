Dominic LeBlanc QP
Image courtesy of CBC

Intergovernmental Affairs Minister Dominic LeBlanc recused himself from a vote involving his sister-in-law the day after it happened, according to an ethics filing that the Privy Council Office refused to comment on.

Privy Council Office

“I am referring your questions to Privy Council,” said a press secretary to LeBlanc. 

retiredpop
retiredpop

Liberals and ethics are polar opposites.

