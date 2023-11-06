Liberal MP lobbied for party donor, possible ethics law violation

Records show that a Liberal parliamentary secretary engaged in lobbying efforts on behalf of a political party donor who was against a farm bill in the House of Commons.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, MP Pam Damoff (Oakville North-Burlington, ON) declined to comment on the apparent violation of federal ethics law.Damoff and Earth Fresh Farms Inc., a potato packing company based in Burlington, ON, declined to respond to questions.They did not explain Damoff's unexpected appearance at the Commons Agriculture committee on June 19, coinciding with Earth Fresh's chief financial officer Brad Wiseman's scheduled testimony.Damoff was not a member of the Agriculture committee. At that time, the MP was parliamentary secretary for public safety.“Earth Fresh Farms is in my riding,” Damoff told the June 19 hearing.“I am very proud to have toured there many times,” she said. Damoff did not mention the witness Wiseman and president of Earth Fresh Farms donated a total of $1,670 to Damoff’s Burlington Liberal Association, according to Elections Canada filings.The Conflict of Interest Act mandates that parliamentary secretaries avoid all potential conflicts. Section 7 states “No public office holder shall in the exercise of an official power, duty or function give preferential treatment to any person or organization based on the identity of the person or organization.”Earth Fresh Farms was the only parliamentary witness to oppose Bill C-280 An Act to Amend the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act. Damoff was the only MP to vote against the bill on the Third reading.The legislation, sponsored by Conservative MP Scot Davidson (York-Simcoe, ON), aims to protect payments owed to fresh fruit and vegetable growers when wholesalers become insolvent. C-280 received support from all agricultural organizations, including the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.“Deficiencies in Canada’s bankruptcy laws means Canadian produce farmers are faced with significant and sometimes insurmountable losses in the event of a purchaser bankruptcy,” Davidson told the Commons. Farmers had to “line up along with all the other creditors to seek payment” though deliveries may have spoiled, Davidson said “A cucumber is not the same as a sheaf of wheat.”Earth Fresh Farms opposed the bill as a cost to its business. “I am here to represent the Canadian processor and highlight the financial challenges the bill will have,” Financial Officer Wiseman testified at the June 19 Agriculture committee hearing.Wiseman claimed the bill would raise food prices. “Potentially, prices for the end consumer could increase by a minimum 5%,” said Wiseman. MP Damoff praised his testimony.“If Brad’s concerns are valid, my concern is making sure we’re dealing with that,” Damoff told the committee. “I think this is the only processor we’ve actually had come to the committee on this bill.”“I want to make sure we’re not doing something good but at the same time harming a company like Earth Fresh because we haven’t received all the information we need,” said Damoff.Damoff did not reveal that Wiseman and Earth Fresh's president had contributed to the Burlington Liberal Association. When asked whether Damoff and Wiseman had coordinated their participation and testimony during the June 19 Agriculture committee hearing, neither responded.On October 25, the House of Commons passed the farm bill on its Third Reading with a vote of 320 in favour and only one dissenting vote, which Damoff cast.