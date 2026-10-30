Liberal MP Lori Idlout avoids penalties despite repeated ethics violations

A Liberal MP who used taxpayer funds to purchase gifts from her own business and pay for accommodations at a motel owned by her husband is facing renewed scrutiny after escaping sanctions for violating parliamentary ethics rules.Nunavut MP Lori Idlout was found to have breached the Conflict of Interest Code for Members of the House of Commons, but Ethics Commissioner Konrad von Finckenstein declined to recommend penalties, citing her cooperation, repayment of the expenses and the relatively small financial benefit involved.Blacklock's Reporter said the decision came under fire during a meeting of the House of Commons ethics committee, where Conservative MP Aaron Gunn questioned why repeated violations did not result in stronger consequences.“It’s reasonable for Canadians to expect those consequences should be more severe or more serious if those found guilty or found to be in violation of the Code had done so repeatedly,” Gunn told the committee.“Yet there was an instance where there were no sanctions and no consequences placed on a Liberal MP, Lori Idlout.”According to the commissioner's September 2 Idlout Report, the MP billed taxpayers $1,756 for gifts purchased from Carvings Nunavut Inc., a company she owned.She also claimed expenses for accommodations at Al's B & B Inc., a motel in Igloolik owned by her husband.The commissioner determined the transactions violated Section 8 of the parliamentary ethics code, which prohibits MPs from using their official duties to further their own private interests or those of family members.However, von Finckenstein concluded Idlout had made an error of judgment in good faith and did not recommend sanctions.Gunn challenged that decision, arguing elected officials have a responsibility to protect public funds regardless of the amount involved.“There should be real consequences for that kind of behaviour,” he said.“Why were there no sanctions?”“The amount was, as you quite rightly said, about $2,000,” von Finckenstein replied. “That was the value of the goods. The profit to her would be minimal.”.Gunn argued the case involved repeated violations despite previous warnings.“When Canadians vote for their elected officials, they are placing an enormous amount of trust in us to manage their taxpayer money ethically and judiciously,” he said.He questioned how the public could have confidence in parliamentary ethics rules if violations did not result in penalties.“How many times does someone have to violate it for there to be a sanction?” Gunn asked.Von Finckenstein responded that penalties depend on the circumstances of each case.“This was a case that provided a minimal amount of benefit to her. She immediately admitted everything. She repaid every single penny of it,” he said.The commissioner also argued that publishing an ethics investigation provides a measure of public accountability.“The Act does provide for exposure,” he said. “It has been exposed. I mean, my report is a public document.”Gunn maintained that public disclosure alone was insufficient when an MP had repeatedly breached the rules.Idlout is the 11th member of the Liberal caucus cited for ethics violations over the past 11 years, according to the report.Other current and former Liberal MPs cited for breaches of parliamentary ethics rules include House Speaker Greg Fergus, James Maloney, Joe Peschisolido, Yasmin Ratansi, Randeep Sarai and Anita Vandenbeld.Four current or former Liberal cabinet members have also been cited for violations of the parliamentary code or the related Conflict of Interest Act.They include former prime minister Justin Trudeau, former finance minister Bill Morneau, Dominic LeBlanc and former international trade minister Mary Ng.The latest committee exchange has renewed questions about the consequences MPs face when they violate parliamentary conflict-of-interest rules, particularly when taxpayer funds are involved.