Marc Garneau
Liberal MP and former cabinet minister and astronaut Marc Garneau will be resigning his seat in the House of Commons.

"Out of respect, I wish to talk to my caucus first," Garneau said when asked about the announcement by reporters.

Bureau Chief (Parliament Hill)

Matthew Horwood is the Parliamentary Bureau Chief of the Western Standard based in the Parliamentary Bureau. He has a degree in journalism from Carleton University and has been a reporter for the Hill Times and the Ottawa Business Journal.

northrungrader
northrungrader

Something about vermin fleeing a sinking floating thingee...

MLC
MLC

While appreciating his career, there is some question about his capabilities in his Minister of Transport role.

BoomerOG
BoomerOG

No doubt for a private sector sinecure.

