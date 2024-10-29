Liberal MP Mary Ng denies Chinese asset allegations

Former staffer of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and current Trade Minister Mary Ng has denied allegations of working as an operative of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). Investigative journalist Sam Cooper, who wrote a book on foreign infiltration in Canada’s parliament in the wake of Justice Marie-Josée Hogue’s Commission on Foreign Interference, made such allegations on Monday at a press conference hosted by Independent MP (and former Liberal candidate) Kevin Voung. In addition to Ng, Cooper named Sen. Yuen Pau Woo, Sen. Victor Oh and Liberal MP Parm Bains. “It’s unfortunate that Mr. Vuong recently gave Sam Cooper another platform to make insinuations about me, which I categorically reject,” wrote Ng on social media Tuesday morning. .Some Parliament Hill suspects in foreign interference named .A National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) report released in June cited “troubling intelligence that some parliamentarians are semi-witting or witting participants in the efforts of foreign states to interfere with our parliaments.”. Ng, who joined the Liberals in the early days alongside Chief-of-Staff Katie Telford and advisor Gerald Butts, was one of the parliamentarians identified by CSIS investigation as being “unwittingly implicated” in foreign operations against Canada’s election integrity, as Western Standard earlier reported. Ng was allegedly one of 11 Toronto-area candidates “clandestinely supported” by Chinese consulate and United Front influence networks in the 2019 election — with a “specific CSIS concern” being Ng's connection to “confirmed intelligence actor” Toronto consulate diplomat Zhou Wei. .Chinese dissidents in Canada plead for help from CCP silencing.Cooper at the press conference said one of his intelligence sources that he consulted to write his book, Willful Blindness 3rd Ed, said “we believe Zhou worked with political staffers to provide information on meetings of elected officials and their whereabouts.”“We know staff have direction to report privately to the consulate on Ng,” said his source. The Hogue report did not disclose the involvement of Ng's staff or Wei, “or clarify what this clarifies about Ng’s position in Trudeau’s cabinet,” said Cooper, adding nether Trudeau’s nor Ng’s office responded for contact. .Liberal MP wants to ‘clear the air’ on Parliament Hill spies, fearing ‘kangaroo court’