Liberal MP Nathan sparks attention after referring to Sri Lanka as 'we' in House of Commons

Tamil Canadian MP Juanita Nathan called for stronger Canadian support for Sri Lanka referring to it as "we" after a cyclone caused severe flooding, landslides and widespread damage across the country.
Nathan, who is of Tamil heritage, referred to Sri Lanka as “we” during her remarks, describing more than 465 deaths and major damage to homes, infrastructure and local economies.
She highlighted struggles in the Northeast Hill region, where a significant Tamil population lives and where communities continue to face poverty and lingering impacts of the civil war.
Nathan characterized Canada as a partner Sri Lankans can rely on during crises and asked the government to outline its relief response.
Responding on behalf of the government, Secretary of State for International Development Randeep Sarai confirmed Canada will provide an initial $1 million in humanitarian aid through the Red Cross, the Humanitarian Coalition and other partners.
Sarai, who represents the riding of Surrey Centre, noted that assistance will support emergency shelter, clean water, medical services and essential supplies, and said the government is monitoring conditions with the possibility of expanding relief.
He was born in Vancouver to Sikh immigrant parents from Punjab.
Nathan’s use of “we” when speaking about Sri Lanka stood out, reflecting her personal connection to the Tamil community. The Tamil population represents the largest minority group in Sri Lanka, accounting for over 11% of the country’s population according to census data.
Before entering federal politics, Nathan served as a city councillor in Markham, Ontario from 2022 to 2025 and as a school trustee with the York Region District School Board from 2010 to 2025.
She has also worked as a community outreach worker and a family violence counsellor, roles that placed her in direct contact with vulnerable families and newcomers.
In those positions she focused on support programs, crisis intervention and advocacy for women facing domestic abuse, experience that has shaped her public policy priorities.