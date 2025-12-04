Liberal MP Nathan sparks attention after referring to Sri Lanka as 'we' in House of Commons

Tamil Canadian MP Juanita Nathan called for stronger Canadian support for Sri Lanka referring to it as "we" after a cyclone caused severe flooding, landslides and widespread damage across the country.

Nathan, who is of Tamil heritage, referred to Sri Lanka as “we” during her remarks, describing more than 465 deaths and major damage to homes, infrastructure and local economies.

She highlighted struggles in the Northeast Hill region, where a significant Tamil population lives and where communities continue to face poverty and lingering impacts of the civil war.