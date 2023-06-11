COVID 19 April 12 2022

 By Christopher Oldcorn

Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) records show that Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON), parliamentary secretary for Revenue, had a scripted Zoom call with CRA employees, according to Access to Information records. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Fragiskatos was instructed to share a “very touching” story about an auditor he did not know and praise the CRA.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

