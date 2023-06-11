Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) records show that Liberal MP Peter Fragiskatos (London North Centre, ON), parliamentary secretary for Revenue, had a scripted Zoom call with CRA employees, according to Access to Information records.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Fragiskatos was instructed to share a “very touching” story about an auditor he did not know and praise the CRA.
In a videoconference with employees on Feb. 24, 2022, Fragiskatos script read “Hats off to all of you!”
The occasion was billed as an “employee event for the launch of tax filing season.”
Scripted questions and answers were provided to both Fragiskatos and Revenue Commissioner Bob Hamilton to prevent impromptu remarks about the pandemic.
“What lessons do you think the Agency learned?” Commissioner Hamilton was asked.
“It showed us we could work better and faster,” he replied.
“How can we, as Agency employees, continue to put people first?” Hamilton was asked.
“‘People first’ is our service identity and a philosophy that guides the way we do business,” replied Hamilton.
“Every day, I see how all Canada Revenue Agency employees, regardless of their role, play a part to create this type of empathetic and client-centric experience.”
The script had Fragiskatos narrate a childhood story of a CRA auditor he had never met, which he described as “very touching.”
“I would like to read you today one of the many stories I have heard,” said Fragiskatos.
“It is the story of an employee named Erick Cheong who is now working as an auditor in the Agency and his story is called ‘I needed help and now I’m helping others.’”
“Twenty years ago now, Erick and his family were newcomers to Canada,” the script continued.
“On the first day of school, when Erick didn’t understand English or French, his teacher, Mrs. Stein, had the great idea to pair Erick with a little friend named Henry who also spoke Cantonese.”
“As Erick explains, ‘Henry went out of his way to help me, to make sure I understood what the task was and to play with me at recess, the utmost important part for my social life!’” said Fragiskatos’ script.
“Now jump forward to 20 years later when Erick is working at the Agency,” the script continued.
“During tax season, Erick was asked to participate in a TV interview in Cantonese as a subject matter expert to answer people’s questions about how to file their Canadian tax returns.”
“Erick agreed on the spot, thinking of his friend Henry who had helped him so much,” the script continued.
“As Erick says, ‘Many newcomers come from a very different tax system. I realized this was an opportunity for me to help people who speak Cantonese by talking about the good things we do at the CRA.’”
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
(0) comments
