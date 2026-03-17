News

Liberal MP rejects stronger self-defence protections amid rise in home invasions

Canada’s Secretary of State for Combatting Crime has said the Liberal government will not support legal protections for Canadians acting in self-defence in the case of a violent home invasion.
Canada’s Secretary of State for Combatting Crime has said the Liberal government will not support legal protections for Canadians acting in self-defence in the case of a violent home invasion.YouTube screenshot
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Crime
Cdnpoli
Pierre Poilievre
Liberal Government
Crime Statistics
Crime In Canada
Crime Rate
Cdnpol
Secretary Of State
home invasions
Sandra Cobena
abdul aleem farooqi
Conservative Party Canada
Bill C-22
ruby sahota

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news