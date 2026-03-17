Liberal MP rejects stronger self-defence protections amid rise in home invasions

CALGARY — Canada’s Secretary of State for Combatting Crime has said the Liberal government will not support legal protections for Canadians acting in self-defence in the case of a violent home invasion.Speaking at a recent press conference where Bill C-22 (Keep Canadians Safe Act) was introduced to give law enforcement stronger tools to combat increasingly sophisticated crime, Ruby Sahota, Secretary of State and MP for Brampton North–Caledon, said, “We don't want to create a system where people feel they have the right to shoot and kill somebody.".The comments come as Canada has seen a significant rise in home invasions in recent years, creating an ongoing debate among Canadians over the rights of criminals versus the rights of homeowners.Earlier this month, a man was left with serious injuries in Toronto’s Lytton Park neighbourhood after five masked suspects broke into a home and a struggle ensued.In a separate case last year, 46-year-old Abdul Aleem Farooqi was shot and killed inside his Vaughan, Ontario, home after several male suspects broke into his house.Against that backdrop, Conservative MP Sandra Cobena (Newmarket–Aurora) introduced a private member’s bill on March 12 that would amend Section 34 of the Criminal Code.The proposed legislation would create a legal presumption that force used against an illegal intruder is justified, unless proven otherwise.“When they defend themselves from criminals who terrorize our neighbourhoods, Canadians are forced through long and costly trials just to defend themselves,” Cobena said at the time.Pierre Poilievre and the Conservative Party have argued the current law is too “vague and subjective” and can leave homeowners facing lengthy and costly legal battles after defending themselves..“Your home is your castle”: Poilievre endorses amending criminal code for castle law\n.In January, at the Conservative Party’s national convention, an overwhelming majority of supporters voted in favour of introducing a “castle law” doctrine similar to what exists in many US states, which allows people to take whatever action is deemed necessary — including the use of lethal force — to defend themselves against a home invasion.However, the Liberal government says no change is needed, emphasizing that Canadians already have the right to use “reasonable force” in self-defence.Sahota said that self-defence is well established in Canadian law, but said each case must be evaluated based on its specific circumstances.“It is well established that you can defend yourself in Canada,” she said.“The level of force that is used in order to defend yourself is what can be in question.”She added that any use of lethal force would still require a full investigation, warning against removing that safeguard.“If somebody is murdered at somebody’s residence, there should be an investigation.”Sahota also noted that in the US, there have been cases of mistaken identity and people going into the wrong residence and being killed.She said the government’s priority is now strengthening enforcement and prevention, rather than giving private citizens more leeway in defending themselves and their property.“We want to deter [criminals], we want to catch them, and we want to punish them,” Sahota said.“We want to make sure that Canadians feel safe at the end of the day.”