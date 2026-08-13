Liberal MP Shaun Chen confirms China trip months after accident that caused 'significant health issues'

A Liberal MP who recently announced he'd be resigning from his role has confirmed that he was in fact in China months after an accident which had left him with "significant health issues that prevent [him] from traveling [to his constituency] as frequently as the role requires."MP for Scarborough North, Shaun Chen claimed the health issues he had suffered from an accident in fall 2025 left him in a condition not suited for travelling, which he stated was the reason he was resigning.Chen confirmed Thursday to CTV News months after this accident he was in China between March 14 and 22.This would put Chen out of any legal complications if he had been in China any earlier that month or later.“During this period, the House of Commons was on parliamentary break, meaning there were no voting obligations. The Member of Parliament did not vote from outside Canada,” the statement claimed..Chen had travelled to the country with the Hakka Canadian Association.This is not the only travel he did in March, with a listed expenditure report showing significant travel within Canada, though these trips do fall outside claimed time in China. Chen's office stated he has "ongoing significant health issues" and that he "filed in a timely manner full disclosure of the sponsored travel with the Office of the Conflict of Interest and Ethics Commissioner."There were also questions about whether Chen had voted outside of Canada for private member bills in the House of Commons, which would be a violation of Standing Order which states MPs, even if casting their votes remotely, must be located in Canada at the time. .Chen had, as recorded on the feds website, voted on multiple private members bills on March 10, 11, 25 and 23, which do not fall within the timeframe he claims he was in China.