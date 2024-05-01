Liberal MP silent on Chinese subterfuge at ethics committee, feds to mandate registry of foreign agents

Liberal MP Parm Bains sat in silence during the Commons Ethics Committee Tuesday as his former opponent called him a “willing participant” in Chinese subterfuge.Former Conservative MP Kenny Chiu ran against first-time Liberal candidate Bains in the Steveston-Richmond East, BC, riding in 2021, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Chiu lost be 3,477 votes.“Let me introduce my former opponent. In my view his ascent to power was paved with disinformation perhaps through a calculated strategy or at the very least as a willing participant in a now-proven disinformation campaign,” testified Chiu. “He willingly embraced and propagated accusations targeting Conservatives including our then-leader Erin O’Toole,” testified Chiu, who accused MP Bains of “character assassination” in the campaign. Bains said nothing. He also did not reply to reporters’ questions afterwards.Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc however did speak with reporters Tuesday. The federal government will soon legislate a mandatory registry of foreign agents, he said. The pledge comes ahead of Friday’s first report of the Commission on Foreign Interference that documented Chinese subterfuge in Canada.Internal documents disclosed by the Commission on Foreign Interference named Chiu as a likely target of foreign agents.“Activities (were) aimed at discouraging Canadians, particularly of Chinese heritage, from supporting the Conservative Party, leader Erin O’Toole and particularly Steveston-Richmond East candidate Kenny Chiu,” said a February 21, 2023 Canadian Security Intelligence Service (CSIS) briefing memo to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s office. Election officials in a separate December 17, 2021 memo said Chinese agents sought to elect Liberal MPs. “The People’s Republic of China (PRC) preferred to support Liberal Party of Canada candidates and oppose the Conservative Party,” wrote election monitors. “A Liberal minority was the preferred election outcome of the PRC as the Liberal Party was perceived to be ‘friendlier’ to China and a minority government would ensure political infighting would inhibit Government of Canada policy responses to China.” “China mainly conducted foreign interference by third parties or ‘proxies,’ i.e. entities acting on behalf of China’s interests.”LeBlanc said the mandatory foreign registry is “part of our ongoing effort to strengthen legislation with respect to foreign interference.”When asked “where is this foreign agent registry,” Le Blanc merely replied, “The good news is it’s coming soon.”“I know it’s very exciting. It’s coming soon.”The Commons Ethics Committee in a report last October 24 recommended immediate introduction of a cabinet bill to unmask foreign agents.“The creation of a foreign influence registry has been proposed many times in recent years but no bill has been passed,” said the committee report.A bill mandating a foreign registry has been before the Senate since 2022. Conservative Bill S-237: An Act To Establish The Foreign Influence Registry would name all agents acting on behalf of a “foreign government, individual or entity” under threat of $200,000 fines or two years in jail.