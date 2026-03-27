Liberal MP sparks outrage after questioning evidence of Uyghur forced labour in China

A Liberal MP is facing backlash after suggesting testimony on forced labour in China’s Xinjiang region may amount to “hearsay,” prompting heated exchanges at a Commons committee examining Canada’s electric vehicle trade policy.Blacklock's Reporter says during an industry committee meeting, Michael Ma challenged claims that Chinese electric vehicles are linked to Uyghur forced labour, questioning whether a key witness had personally observed the alleged abuses.The exchange followed testimony from Margaret McCuaig-Johnston, a former assistant deputy finance minister, who cited research from Human Rights Watch indicating aluminum used in Chinese-made vehicles is often sourced from Xinjiang, where Uyghur Muslims have been subjected to forced labour.McCuaig-Johnston warned that dozens of components in electric vehicles could be tied to such practices, arguing Canada risks importing goods produced under coercive conditions. She pointed to findings that Xinjiang accounts for roughly 9% of the global aluminum supply and has been developed by Chinese authorities as a hub for heavy industry.Ma, who cross the floor from the Tories to join the Liberals, pressed the witness on whether she had personally seen forced labour, asking if her conclusions were based on second-hand information. .McCuaig-Johnston responded that her work relies on documented evidence gathered by researchers who have investigated conditions in the region.The questioning drew sharp criticism from Conservative MPs, including Michael Guglielmin, who called the remarks “alarming and offensive,” and Ted Falk, who said he had never before seen a Canadian parliamentarian appear to defend China on human rights issues.The controversy comes weeks after Ottawa approved low-tariff access for up to 49,000 Chinese electric vehicles this year, a move critics say could deepen reliance on supply chains linked to alleged abuses.Canada’s Parliament has previously taken a strong stance on the issue. In both 2021 and 2023, MPs passed motions condemning China’s treatment of Uyghurs, including a 2021 measure that labeled the actions as genocide under international law.Ma later defended his comments, saying he was not disputing the allegations but was instead questioning the basis of the witness’s testimony. Opposition MPs, however, argued the line of questioning appeared aimed at undermining well-documented evidence of human rights violations tied to global supply chains.