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Liberal MP sparks outrage after questioning evidence of Uyghur forced labour in China

Michael Ma
Michael MaImage courtesy of Michael Ma
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Cdnpoli
China
Ted Falk
Human Rights Watch
Uyghur
Michael Ma
Margaret McCuaig-Johnston
Michael Guglielmin

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