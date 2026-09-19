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Liberal MP sponsors petition to criminalize filming homeless people, addicts in public

Addicts on the platform of the Edmonton Transit system.
Addicts on the platform of the Edmonton Transit system.WS Files
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Cdnpoli
Homeless
Brendan Hanley
Arielle Kayabaga
Dr Marcus Powlowski
Nathaniel Erskine-Smith
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