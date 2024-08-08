Liberal MP suffering backlash blames right-wing populism

A Liberal MP under fire for changing topics at a House committee hearing on violence against women now warns that right-wing populism threatens democracy.On July 31, the Status of Women committee at the House of Commons met to hear testimony from female victims of violence and a deputy chief. The witnesses sought to testify that the justice and bail system was failing victims.Cait Alexander, who heads up the advocacy group End Violence Everywhere, testified, “I’m supposed to be dead,” then showed graphic photos of abuse at the hands of her ex-boyfriend three years ago.Advocate Megan Walker and Peel Regional Police Deputy Chief Nick Milinovich also gave opening statements, after which Conservative Peterborough-Kawartha, Ont. MP Michelle Ferreri started a question-and-answer round.Next, Ottawa West–Nepean Liberal MP Anita Vandenbeld took the floor. She said Liberals took violence against women seriously, but then accused Conservatives of politicizing the issue and giving her party little time to prepare and no ability to recommend witnesses."We do not use victims and survivors of trauma to try and score political points in this committee," Vandenbeld said."I think it's cruel to have people relive the trauma that they've endured just to be able to have a meeting that — if it's not agreed to — then there's all kinds of social media [saying] that Liberals or others don't care about this issue. Which, as we all know, we do very deeply."Vandenbeld then moved that the committee have a vote on abortion rights..Alexander, upset at being ignored, held up photos of her wounds again. Walker said, "This is the problem. Did she listen to anything that was said this morning?"NDP MP Leah Gazan accused Conservative committee chair Shelby Kramp-Neuman of failing to give her the floor, nor enabling her to put forward witnesses to represent the indigenous.As the meeting descended into points of order, Alexander left the room in tears, followed by Walker.Conservative MP Anna Roberts said she was "disgusted in this whole day," and apologized to the departed witnesses. Ferreri blasted Vandenbeld at the meeting, as did others on social media following the debacle..In a commentary to National Newswatch, Vandenbeld complained that “right-wing populism is threatening our democracy, undermining our institutions, and creating division.” She blamed “authoritarian countries…spreading disinformation” for “polarizing discourse” and “rage farming.”“I will be silent no more,” Vandenbeld said, touting her international resume of “inclusive political participation.”“[M]y whole life has been dedicated to making democracies work better for everyone by ensuring processes that amplify voices, especially those of women. I ran for office specifically to ensure that the voices of women and other excluded groups would be heard in our parliament,” Vandenbeld insisted.The MP said the recent online backlash against her prompted “fear for my safety and that of my staff” and led her to close her constituency office for a week.“The traps that are being set by the far-right, their willingness to use anyone’s pain to achieve political ends, and a capitulation by the media to click-bait have made it impossible to protect and defend parliamentary processes or basic fairness,” she added.Vandenbeld said the abortion issue had been set aside due to previous agreements that the committee would remain amiable, but she put it back on the table after trust was broken.“During the meeting, many parliamentary rules were broken, including allowing witnesses to show “props” – in this case photos,” she complained.Vanendenbeld said it was an “ambush” for the chair to call a meeting and invite witnesses without first consulting the members of the steering committee, as per normal practice. She alleged Pierre Poilievre was “following Trump’s playbook”.“The leadership of the Conservative Party has apparently instructed all Conservative committee chairs to unilaterally call at least 5 committee meetings over the summer recess on topics to embarrass the government,” Vanedenbeld complained.The MP ended her article with a warning.“Anti-democratic and authoritarian threats … and movements can get right into our children’s phones. They can get into our Parliament. They can get into our heads,” she said. “It is our very democracy that is at stake.”