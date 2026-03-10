News

Liberal MP warns Canadian exports to US could compromise country’s ‘moral compass’

Liberal MP Salma Zahid
Liberal MP Salma ZahidZahid's Twitter ("X") account
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe
Liberal MP Salma Zahid
Bill C-233

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news