Liberal MP warns Canadian exports to US could compromise country’s ‘moral compass’

A Liberal MP says Canada must rethink certain exports to the United States, warning that trade with its closest ally could undermine the country’s “moral compass.”Blacklock's Reporter says Salma Zahid raised the concern during debate in the House of Commons, arguing Canadian-made equipment should not be used in ways that contribute to violence or human rights abuses in North America. Zahid, who chairs the House science committee, pointed specifically to American immigration enforcement practices.“Canadian products should not be exported in ways that contribute to violence, repression or human rights abuses whether abroad or within communities in North America,” Zahid told MPs. “We are a country that has historically championed refugee protection.”Her remarks came during second reading debate on Bill C-233, a private member’s bill introduced by the New Democratic Party of Canada that would amend the Export and Import Permits Act. The proposed legislation would expand export permit requirements to cover weapons components and parts sold to subcontractors, including American firms.Zahid cited a 2025 contract in which the U.S. government purchased 20 armoured tactical vehicles from Roshel, a manufacturer based in Brampton, Ont. The vehicles were acquired by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement..“These armoured vehicles have been deployed in ways that raise serious human rights questions, and yet under our current framework these sales can proceed with minimum transparency or human rights scrutiny,” Zahid said.She argued the proposed legislation would close what she described as loopholes that allow Canadian companies to export military-related equipment without greater oversight of how it is used.“In supporting this bill we are affirming that Canada will not consign its moral compass to convenient legal loopholes,” Zahid said. “We are saying human rights matter more than trade loopholes, that social justice matters more than export exemptions, and that Canadian industry can and should flourish without being implicated in violence against innocent civilians.”Not all MPs agree with the proposal. .Alexis Brunelle-Duceppe of the Bloc Québécois warned the legislation could have significant consequences for Canada’s defence industry and its relationship with the United States.Brunelle-Duceppe noted that under U.S. law dating back to 1956, Canadian manufacturers are treated as domestic suppliers, allowing them to participate directly in the Pentagon’s supply chain.“The situation with the United States is unique because of an agreement that makes Canada a partner considered a domestic supplier,” he told the House.He said tightening export rules on parts and components could leave Canada with two possible outcomes: either U.S. agencies stop sourcing equipment from Canadian firms or simply ignore the requirements.The House of Commons is scheduled to vote on Bill C-233 on Wednesday. A majority of MPs are expected to defeat the bill at second reading.