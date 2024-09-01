Liberal MP won’t comment on affidavit alleging Chinese election interference in her riding

Liberal MP Leah Taylor Roy (Aurora-Oak Ridges, ON) on Monday would not comment on an affidavit alleging Chinese Communist Party (CCP) operatives interfered in her riding. Taylor Roy was honoured as a “new local star” at a Chinese Canadian banquet nine days before the election was called, according to Blacklock’s Reporter. The affidavit states CCP agents were hired as Elections Canada poll workers in the Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill riding for the 2021 campaign, where Liberal Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was re-elected. Taylor Roy won the riding by 1,460 votes over two-term Conservative MP Leona Alleslev. Allegations of foreign interference were not reported to Elections Canada at the time due to the agency’s “unresponsiveness and inaction,” said Alleslev’s affidavit.Elections Canada said it was “impossible for us to make any kind of determination with certainty” to refute the affidavit.Taylor Roy did not respond to questions regarding the sworn statement by her Conservative opponent that “there were agents of the Chinese Communist Party working in the local Elections Canada office and in the polling stations.” The affidavit was filed with the Commission on Foreign Interference.NDP candidate Janice Hagan, an Ontario Public Service Employees Union executive, on Monday said she had not heard of the sworn statement. “I am unaware of those allegations,” said Hagan. "I can’t say it didn’t happen.”MP Taylor Roy was singled out for praise by local Chinese language media days prior to the 2021 campaign. “We have a new local star!” reported the news site CanLives.com published by Crossway Media Group Inc. of Toronto, a member of the Canadian Chinese Media Association.“The York Region Chinese community has honoured Leah Taylor Roy, the Liberal candidate for the riding of Aurora-Oak Ridges-Richmond Hill, one of the fastest growing Chinese communities in the country,” read a translation of the website’s August 4, 2021 article. “A special dim sum luncheon was held in her honour by the community at The One Fusion Cuisine at 9019 Bayview Ave. in Richmond Hill on August 4.”The website quoted then-candidate Taylor Roy as praising Chinese Canadian campaign volunteers.“I am proud to have them as such an important part of my team,” she was quoted. “It is important that we listen to their needs and interests because if we are to move forward we must listen to everyone.”“At the lunch Taylor Roy was presented with her very own Chinese name,” reported Crossway Media. “The name that was given to her is Li Ya Tai Le which has a combined meaning of ‘everything goes smoothly and well,’ ‘noble,’ ‘respectful’ and ‘above the ordinary.’ It also represents the name of a flower which is common. There is a famous Chinese song called Jasmine Flower.”.This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.