News

Liberal MPs condemn Trudeau's decision to renew funding to Hamas-affiliated relief program

The 25th anniversary of Hamas celebrated in Gaza.
The 25th anniversary of Hamas celebrated in Gaza. Courtesy Hadi Mohammad/Wikimedia Commons
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
United States
Marco Mendicino
Anthony Housefather
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
October 7 Hamas terrorist attack on Israel
UNRWA funding
Palestine government

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news