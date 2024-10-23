'STRONG AND UNITED': Trudeau unphased by caucus revolt

The Liberal party is "strong and united," said Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as he walked out of the caucus meeting Wednesday morning with a big smile on his face. As Liberal MPs filtered out of the 3.5-hr closed-door meeting and were greeted by reporters, at least five of them parroted the line, "strong and united.""It was a robust conversation," Liberal House Leader Karina Gould told reporters.Minister of Innovation François-Philippe Champagne said the meeting was all about "delivering for Canadians, and resolving the next election.""We had a very good, important discussion that we can be proud of. We are united to continue to serve Canadians.""It's not a question of dissidence, it's a question of helping to stope (Tory leader Pierre) Poilievre's progress," said Health Minister Mark Holland."He is a serious threat."Immigration Minister Marc Miller said he's "proud of his colleagues, whether he agreed with them or not and that Trudeau is "up to the task" of staying on as leader. "There's a lot to reflect on. Everyone's unified on making sure Poilievre never becomes prime minister of this country.""While I appreciate the interest in parliamentary antics, I am so convinced the good news on inflation and interest rates is overwhelmingly the important thing for Canadians, and that's what has put a smile on my face," said Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland. .Embattled Trudeau seemingly unphased as Liberals plot to oust him .Liberal MPs attending the crucial meeting earlier said they don’t expect Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down, despite a collective letter signed by dozens of MPs calling for his resignation. Some are reportedly pushing for a secret-ballot vote to determine whether Trudeau’s leadership is still viable, the Globe & Mail reported. According to the CBC, there are at least 24 Liberal MPs who signed the letter. A memorandum and petition entitled Code Red was leaked on social media Wednesday morning ahead of the Liberal caucus meeting. It calls for a complete review of Liberal party operations and an anonymous vote to be held prior to October 31. Members and supporters of the Liberal party are “deeply concerned” and say there’s “threats to its very survival.”“This is about accountability,” said the group’s spokesperson, long-time Liberal Andrew Perez, per the Globe, adding discussions over the need for changes have been ongoing for months — especially among young people in the party. .Code Red is distinct from the letter signed by several MPs calling for Trudeau’s resignation, and has reportedly spread to tens of thousands of Liberal members and supporters.“We believe our party is facing an existential crisis,” said Perez. He said senior party members ignore concerns expressed from some caucus members and Liberal groups, such as riding associations, and operate in a vacuum doing whatever the prime minister demands of them. Yet, both Code Red and the letter from MPs are of little consequence, technically speaking. While the document calls attention to widespread dissatisfaction with Trudeau within the Liberal party, it would be incumbent on the prime minister to take the initiative to step down. If Trudeau resigns, it would trigger a snap election. His other alternative is to prorogue Parliament, a move that would effectively shut down parliamentary proceedings until a set date, determined by Trudeau. However, if he did that, all legislation in the House of Commons yet to reach royal ascent would be nullified. .Short of making a move in either of the above directions, Trudeau could stay where he is and keep things as they are — while facing the threat of a non-confidence vote at any time. Bloc Québécois leader Yves-François Blanchet has put the prime minister on notice that if the Liberals don’t pass two Bloc bills by October 29, he will call a non-confidence vote, and, if Trudeau loses confidence of the House, an election would be called. The prime minister was photographed with a big smile on his face as he exited his high-security vehicle on Wednesday morning ahead of the caucus meeting. On Tuesday, he shrugged off rumours of a Liberal revolt and told reporters his party isn’t in danger. There have been no signs the prime minister will step down. In fact, two Liberal sources told the Globe he plans to hold onto his role as party leader, and Liberal MPs can choose whether to stay and support him, or hit the pavement. .WATCH: Poilievre says rebel Liberal caucus members are gagged in Commons