Han Dong
Han Dong

Liberal members of the House Affairs committee questioned a Global News journalist regarding their reporting, which resulted in MP Han Dong's (Don Valley North, ON) resignation.

Global News

Global News 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the MPs requested additional information regarding a Global News article that reported Dong's confidential interactions with Chinese diplomats.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.