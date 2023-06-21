Liberal members of the House Affairs committee questioned a Global News journalist regarding their reporting, which resulted in MP Han Dong's (Don Valley North, ON) resignation.
According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the MPs requested additional information regarding a Global News article that reported Dong's confidential interactions with Chinese diplomats.
“I stand by the story,” testified Sam Cooper, author of the story.
“I know Global News stands by the story. There is a legal procedure underway. The story speaks for itself.”
The article provided a comprehensive account of the discussions held between Dong and Chinese diplomats. As a result, the MP has taken legal action by filing a libel suit worth $15 million, which is currently at the Ontario Superior Court.
Dong's colleagues have raised concerns that he was unfairly treated due to careless reporting.
“We are definitely here today because of a story you published,” said Liberal MP Ruby Sahota (Brampton North, ON).
“Do you think you possibly could have gotten it wrong?” asked Sahota.
“No,” replied Cooper.
“I have reviewed documents. I have spoken with sources with knowledge of the high profile and sensitive investigation started in 2019.”
Liberal MP Ryan Turnbull (Whitby, ON) accused Cooper of engaging in deceptive practices.
“Did you knowingly mislead Canadians?” asked Turnbull.
“The story stands,” replied Cooper.
“How could you, with any degree of journalistic integrity, publish an article that is just based on unfounded allegations?” asked Turnbull.
“The story stands,” replied Cooper.
Dong confessed to having had at least 12 interactions with the Chinese ambassador and consul in Toronto.
“Irregularities were observed with Mr. Dong’s nomination in 2019 and there is well-grounded suspicion the irregularities were tied to the Chinese Consulate in Toronto with whom Mr. Dong maintains relationships,” said a May 23 First Report by David Johnston, the former “special rapporteur.”
“He continued to maintain close relationships with the China Consulate at least through the 2021 election,” said the First Report.
During his testimony on June 6 at the House Affairs committee, Johnston stated that he never interviewed Dong.
However, he did conclude that there were “unusual practices” in Dong's political history.
“With respect to the nomination meeting, there clearly were strange practices, unusual practices going on,” said Johnston.
“We did not conclude from that it was directly laid to the hands of the People’s Republic. There clearly was discussion between Mr. Dong and the Consulate in Toronto.”
Dong has not been questioned by any parliamentary committee over his dealings with Chinese authorities. Dong told reporters on March 21 that he was blameless.
“I was not informed nor would I accept any help from a foreign country, whether it be my nomination or my election campaign,” said Dong.
“Has the People’s Republic of China played a role in your nomination?” asked a reporter.
