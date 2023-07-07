Meta Headquarters

Two Liberal MPs hold shares in Facebook despite the cabinet's commitment to boycott advertising on Facebook, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.

In ethics filings, it has been revealed that MPs Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC) and James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, ON) held undisclosed shares in Meta Platforms Incorporated. 

tom
tom

How many own shares indirectly though, through market index funds?

martina1
martina1

Facebook is being unreasonable?? Love them or hate them, they’re a private company that can make whatever business decisions they want.

Jablonski
Jablonski

So politicians have stock in huge companies. Is that a problem? I probably have stock in Meta or Google. So government is in a spat with corporations they picked a fight with. Should MPs take a personal financial hit because their leader is stupid? Non story folks

