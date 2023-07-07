Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
Two Liberal MPs hold shares in Facebook despite the cabinet's commitment to boycott advertising on Facebook, according to Blacklock’s Reporter.
In ethics filings, it has been revealed that MPs Taleeb Noormohamed (Vancouver Granville, BC) and James Maloney (Etobicoke-Lakeshore, ON) held undisclosed shares in Meta Platforms Incorporated.
Meta Platforms is the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, and it reported $116.6 billion in revenues last year, as stated in its shareholders’ report.
Noormohamed holds stock in 77 companies and indexes, including Amazon, Microsoft Corporation, Twitter Incorporated, PayPal Holdings, and Walt Disney Co.
Maloney disclosed holdings in 59 different stocks, including Enbridge Inc., SNC-Lavalin Group, Suncor Energy, Uber Technologies, and Visa Incorporated, as well as shares in various real estate investment trusts.
In 2020, Maloney, who served as the chair of the Commons Natural Resources committee, was censured by the Ethics Commissioner for not disclosing his stock portfolio as required under the Conflict of Interest Act.
“I apologize,” Maloney told the Commons at the time.
“It was not my intention to withhold information.”
Neither Noormohamed nor Maloney provided any response when asked whether they intended to sell their Facebook shares following the announcement made by Heritage Minister Pablo Rodriguez regarding a federal ad boycott of Facebook and Instagram.
“Facebook has decided to be unreasonable,” Rodriguez told reporters Wednesday.
The company on June 23 confirmed it would suspend links to Canadian news stories after Parliament passed Bill C-18 the Online News Act.
The bill compels Facebook and Google to remit a portion of ad revenues generated by news links to publishers.
“Are we going to let ourselves be intimidated?” asked Minister Rodriguez.
“We can’t. If the government and politicians don’t stand up against that kind of bullying or intimidation, who will? They are big, so what?”
“Do you want other governments in Canada, like provincial governments, to follow suit?” asked a reporter.
“I know there’s discussion across the country both at the private sector and at the government level,” replied Rodriguez.
“The only thing I can say is we’re doing our part and if it inspires others, well, that’s good.”
“Will ministries in the government and members of your caucuses stop posting on Instagram and Facebook?” asked a reporter.
“It’s a conversation we can have,” replied Rodriguez.
“I think it’s a conversation that we could definitely have in terms of caucus. I’m talking, speaking on behalf of the government. This is a government decision. Then members can look at what they do, but they could also be inspired by what the government does.”
“Is this going to extend to your Party as well?” asked a reporter.
“I am speaking on behalf of the government,” replied Rodriguez.
“You get to talk to our different parties, I guess.”
In 2022, the Canadian government spent a total of $11.4 million for advertising on Facebook, accounting for 8% of their overall ad spending of $140.8 million. Furthermore, government departments and agencies invested $8.8 million in advertising with Google.
(3) comments
How many own shares indirectly though, through market index funds?
Facebook is being unreasonable?? Love them or hate them, they’re a private company that can make whatever business decisions they want.
So politicians have stock in huge companies. Is that a problem? I probably have stock in Meta or Google. So government is in a spat with corporations they picked a fight with. Should MPs take a personal financial hit because their leader is stupid? Non story folks
