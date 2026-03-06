Liberal MPs to receive briefing on Middle East war amid questions over Carney statement

TORONTO — Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand is expected to brief Liberal members of Parliament Friday morning on the federal government’s position regarding the expanding war involving Iran and several countries in the Middle East.The briefing will take place virtually while the House of Commons of Canada is not sitting this week, according to multiple sources familiar with the meeting.Sources said the session will give Liberal MPs an opportunity to receive updates on the situation in Iran and on consular services being provided by Global Affairs Canada to Canadians in the region. MPs are also expected to ask questions about the government’s messaging after several statements by Prime Minister Mark Carney on the conflict drew concern from some Liberal caucus members.The caucus briefing follows a broader briefing delivered to all parliamentarians by Global Affairs Canada on Thursday.Shortly after hostilities began last Saturday, a joint statement from Carney and Anand said Canada supports the United States’ actions aimed at preventing Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and threatening international security..The statement also described the Islamic Republic of Iran as a major source of instability in the Middle East and said it must never be allowed to develop nuclear weapons.Some MPs raised concerns that the initial statement did not reference international law.Will Greaves, the Liberal MP for Victoria, publicly criticized the omission in a video posted to social media.Greaves said Canada should not support actions that involve what he described as unilateral military force, civilian casualties or violations of international norms while also defending Canadian sovereignty.Two other Liberal MPs, speaking to CBC News on condition of anonymity, said they raised similar concerns privately with cabinet and staff in the Prime Minister’s Office. One said they questioned the absence of language referencing international law in the government’s initial response.CBC News is not naming the MPs because they said they did not want to violate caucus confidentiality rules.During a media appearance Tuesday while travelling in Australia, Carney said Canada’s support for U.S. and Israeli actions was “not a blank cheque.”.Reading prepared remarks, the prime minister said Canada recognizes that international law applies to all parties involved in the conflict. Carney also criticized Iran for attacks on civilian infrastructure while urging all sides, including the United States and Israel, to follow international engagement rules.On Wednesday, during another media availability, Carney said Canada could not rule out participating in military action if required to defend its allies.“We will always stand by and defend our allies when called upon,” he said.Opposition parties have also criticized the government’s messaging.Michael Chong, the Conservative foreign affairs critic, said in a statement on social media that Carney’s position on Iran is “utterly incoherent.”The Conservative Party of Canada has called for a parliamentary debate before any potential Canadian military deployment.The New Democratic Party is also considering requesting an emergency debate on the conflict when Parliament resumes sitting next week.Greaves said he believes the government’s subsequent statements reflect concerns raised by members of the Liberal caucus.“It’s a difficult context and a difficult issue,” he said. “And one that I’m confident the prime minister will navigate.”Carney is expected to return to Canada after concluding a foreign trip that includes a stop in Japan.