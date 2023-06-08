COVID-19 vaccine vial

A confidential memo from the Privy Council Office (PCO) on Aug. 13, 2021, revealed that Liberal and New Democrat voters were more likely to get vaccinated than Conservatives. 

According to Blacklock’s Reporter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called for an election just two days later, focusing on the issue of vaccine mandates.

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

(6) comments

Boris Hall
Boris Hall

In a just world many a politician and “health official” would hang for forcing this deadly experimental for profit injection onto people

Biggest crime against humanity in history

Is there even one covid “conspiracy theory” from 3 or 4 years ago that has not come true??

No

Report Add Reply
PenPen
PenPen

I hope that Canadians learned not to ever trust governments, or govt paid & regulated doctors when it comes to vaccines. If you took a jab and were lucky enough not to develop a coincidental disease - then good for you. I hope you are all more cautious next time they roll out an experimental gene-altering technology.

Report Add Reply
northrungrader
northrungrader

All of you who took the vaccine, whether willingly or through coercion, you listened to Justin Trudeau, Jagmeet Singh, and Erin O'Toole. They didn't care it was experimental, they didn't care Canadian citizens were part of the stage 3 study to see how many Canadian citizens may or may not die. No one in government gets a pass with clean hands. Remember Jason Kenney swearing to God, there would be no vaccine passport in Alberta, until Justin Trudeau offered 1 BILLION dollars to set up vaccine passports during the 2021 election? When the 72% of Canadians realize the government lied and coerced, when the medical profession, and media were all pushing the vaccine.

Remember, it wasn't the crazy conspiracy theorists, the people you slandered or defamed, the family and friends you feared and cut out of your lives. Remember to follow the money. Who made the money for each shot in each arm? Who made the money from the advertising? Who made Millions of dollars in bonuses from this pandemic? Remember where to focus your anger.

Report Add Reply
Jasper425
Jasper425

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply
John1963
John1963

Evolution at work?

Report Add Reply
Farmboy19
Farmboy19

Why no mention of the VAERS?? This is a CBC type article..

Report Add Reply

