Liberal MP Ng insists she’s a ‘loyal Canadian’ amid spy allegations

Liberal Trade Minister Mary Ng denied she operated on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), though she is allegedly named in intelligence reports detailing otherwise. "I am a loyal Canadian," Ng told reporters, noting she had cleared all security checks as a member of cabinet, per Blacklock's Reporter. "I want to tell Canadians I am a loyal Canadian.""I serve my country. I serve my constituents and that I hold dearly. I work very hard every single day for the people of this country to make life a little better for people every day.""Are you an agent of China?" asked a reporter. "I am appalled," replied Ng."I am absolutely appalled." Ng, a native Hong Konger, emigrated to Canada in 1977 as an elementary school student. Her parents operated a restaurant in North York, ON. Anyone questioning her loyalty was "slagging (her) personal reputation," she sid."I think my record of serving Canada stands clear," said Ng."I'm a cabinet minister who has been fully vetted by the security apparatus that do that for cabinet. I categorically reject any of this. It's irresponsible." Cabinet to date has refused to name any individuals identified as suspicious in confidential security reports. MPs in all parties have sought release of names."What more will it take for us to act?" Bloc MP René Villemure asked the Commons last June 10 in sponsoring a motion to unmask foreign spies."Not everyone tells the truth.""Interference truly does exist. In order to get to the bottom of things, we need explanations."The motion followed a June 3 Special Report by a parliamentary panel stating unidentified agents were operating as spies on Parliament Hill. The National Security and Intelligence Committee of Parliamentarians (NSICOP) said it knew of "a few" federal lawmakers who took secret payments from foreign embassies, spied on colleagues and acted at the "direction of foreign officials" against Canada's interests."These are particularly concerning examples of behaviour by a few parliamentarians," said NSICOP."Some may be illegal." A separate 2023 briefing to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's office on foreign interference threats disclosed by the Commission on Foreign Interference said numerous politicians had pocketed a combined $250,000 in illegal contributions from CCP agents. The security memo counted "at least 11 candidates and 13 staff members implicated in People's Republic of China networks." None were named."There likely were at least two transfers of funds approximating $250,000 from People's Republic of China officials in Canada possibly for foreign influence-related purposes," said the report."These were transferred via multiple individuals to obfuscate their origins via an influential community leader, to the staff member of a 2019 federal election candidate and then to an Ontario MPP. The transfers reportedly took place in late 2018, early 2019."