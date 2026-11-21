CALGARY — Liberal organizers allegedly created the website controversy that Chris Malette’s campaign publicly condemned during the 2025 election, redirecting internet users to his Conservative rival’s campaign in an effort to discredit him, according to an Ontario Superior Court affidavit.Blacklock’s Reporter reported former Conservative MP Ryan Williams outlined the allegations in a November 12 affidavit supporting his $1-million lawsuit against a Liberal organizer for defamation and “malicious falsehoods.” Malette, who won the Ontario riding of Bay of Quinte, is not named as a defendant and did not comment on the affidavit.The dispute centres on 14 domain names Liberal organizers allegedly registered and linked to Williams’ campaign, creating the impression his team was responsible for diverting visitors seeking information about Malette.On April 5, 2025, Malette’s campaign issued an “information notice to the public” announcing it had discovered domains bearing his name that directed users to his Conservative opponent.“We tried to purchase the domain name ‘ChrisMalette.ca’ the day after I was nominated but it had been purchased hours earlier,” Malette said at the time. “Campaign officials are investigating.”“I would encourage this individual or group to do the right thing,” he added. “This is a contest about policy and leadership.”The local Liberal association echoed that message in a Facebook post the same day, writing: “We still don’t know who was behind it.”.Chris Alexander quits Toronto mayoral race as advance polls open.Williams’ affidavit alleges evidence subsequently showed Liberal organizers were responsible for registering and redirecting the domains.“I personally observed and received significant ongoing negative publicity as a consequence,” Williams wrote.He cited comments blaming his campaign, including “Ryan’s team clearly bought it so he could misdirect people,” “bad look, Ryan Williams” and “such an ugly move.”Other social media users accused Williams of “dirty tricks,” “vandalism” and “smearing their opponents,” according to the affidavit.Local outlet Quinte News described the controversy as “online mischief” and quoted Malette saying he hoped those responsible would “do the right thing.”Williams said the incident generated a “strong, negative backlash that arose from the clear and obvious insinuation that my campaign had registered the Malette domains and arranged to redirect web traffic to my campaign page.”His affidavit characterized the conduct as “malicious, high-handed, intentional and calculated.”Malette, a former editor of the Belleville Intelligencer, won the riding with 50.4% support.The allegations are contained in Williams’ court filing and have not been established as findings of fact in the material reported.