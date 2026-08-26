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Liberals say Canadians must wait until fall budget for cost of retaliatory tariffs

Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.CPAC screenshot
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Cdnpoli
Canadian Federation Of Independent Business
Tariffs
Dan Kelly
Jason Jacques
Trade War
Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne.
Canadian Chamber of Commerce CEO Candace Laing
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Western Standard
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