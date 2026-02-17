Liberal senator Adler says talk radio rewards ‘white bigotry’ and ‘sewer money’

Liberal-appointed Sen. Charles Adler claims talk radio can be a cash cow for hosts willing to peddle what he calls “white bigotry,” saying his refusal to “tilt right” may have cost him professionally.Blacklock's Reporter says Adler made the remarks during an appearance on the podcast Real Talk With Ryan Jespersen, arguing broadcasters who automatically frame conservatives as moral and hardworking while portraying the left as immoral or lazy can reap financial rewards.“Let’s just be brutally honest about this,” Adler said, suggesting that if he and Jespersen had predictably sided with the right — without discernment — companies they worked for might have “felt more strongly about it.”Adler and Jespersen both previously worked for divisions of Corus Entertainment. Jespersen was dismissed by CHED in 2020. In 2021, Corus dropped Adler’s daily program, Charles Adler Tonight.“I could go there if it’s just about the clicks,” Adler said, maintaining he chose not to pursue what he described as a more lucrative, right-leaning path.The senator’s comments came during a discussion about media coverage of a mass shooting in Tumbler Ridge, B.C., in which a man fatally shot eight people, including children as young as 11. The suspect reportedly had a history of mental illness and had begun self-identifying as female.Adler criticized commentators who connected the killings to broader debates over gender identity..“Those people who are making their sewer money on sewering minorities including people who are trans are of course using this,” he said, adding that “correlation is not causation” and suggesting the killer likely had serious mental health challenges prior to transitioning.Adler, who previously worked in American media before his 2023 appointment to the Senate, said he had opportunities to profit from what he termed “sewer money.”“By sewer money I mean traffic in garbage like doing the anti-gay thing, the anti-black thing, the anti-minority thing, the anti-immigration thing,” he said. “If I wanted to go full tilt far right the money was — and I generally don’t use the word money and obscene in the same sentence — but if I was only about the money, if greed was the only thing that mattered to me, that’s what I would have done.”“I would have taken the sewer money and on this day, this week, I would be sewering trans people,” Adler added. “But the point is that’s what is happening right now, all over the world.”