Liberal senator Adler, who blasted Conservatives on climate, racks up $43,000 in flights home

A Liberal senator who once declared global warming “the greatest moral crisis of our time” quietly billed taxpayers nearly $43,000 for weekend flights between Ottawa and Winnipeg, records show.Blacklock's Reporter says Sen. Charles Adler, appointed in 2024 by then-prime minister Justin Trudeau with a $184,800 salary, made 13 round trips in just 14 weeks to spend time at his Winnipeg residence. Travel logs show he typically departed Ottawa on Thursdays and didn’t return until Monday or Tuesday, even while the Senate was in session.Adler refused to say what public business, if any, required him to repeatedly return to Winnipeg. His travel added up to 44,000 kilometres in the air, producing 130,754 kilograms of carbon emissions, according to international aviation estimates..The longtime broadcaster has a history of blasting Conservatives for climate skepticism. In a 2023 Winnipeg Free Press column, Adler wrote: “No matter how much I read, I never feel I understand enough about the issue of our time, climate change.” On social media, he mocked critics of Liberal climate policy as “cold-blooded” and accused Conservatives of peddling denialism..“Conservatives never listen to the land, only to the angriest people on the land who tell them that climate change is a political scam, a Liberal lie, a woke wart on Canada’s ass,” Adler tweeted in 2023.Adler has also described climate change as rooted in science while insisting he takes a “middle of the road” approach on environmental issues, saying on a podcast that giving up plastic straws was hardly a sacrifice.Despite his climate alarmism, Adler has yet to explain his taxpayer-funded flight routine that generated massive emissions while shuttling him home each weekend.