Liberal senator apologizes for censoring opponent's newspaper commentary

Sen. Lucie Moncion, a Liberal appointee, issued a public apology after censoring a Conservative senator’s opinion piece that was critical of Senate spending. As chair of the Senate’s committee on internal economy, Moncion invoked her authority to rewrite the article, citing "incorrect information.""I wish to offer you my personal, unreserved, and unqualified apology," Moncion said in a statement to the Senate. "I offer it with genuine intent and humility. Every day is a learning experience, and I have learned from this event."The controversy arose after The Hill Times published a column by Sen. Donald Plett, Leader of the Opposition in the Senate, on August 21. The article, titled "Trudeau’s Experimental Senate Changes Are Turning Out To Be A Dud," criticized Senate spending practices. Moncion intervened, arguing that Plett’s use of budgetary figures compared to actual expenditures was inaccurate."We had to remain vigilant," Moncion told the Senate, justifying her decision to request changes to the column.Without notifying readers, The Hill Times complied with Moncion’s request to rewrite the column. The Ottawa weekly, which receives subsidies under a $595 million federal media bailout, altered the content based on Moncion's concerns about the figures being used in the article."In a democracy, it is essential to ensure information about our institutions is true," Moncion said, defending the edits. "I repeat: The newspaper is free to make corrections."Plett accepted the apology but previously called the censorship “outrageous,” accusing the Senate of policing free speech. “We now have a Senate communications police that will not only ‘fact-check’ what senators say or write but will also, in secret, change how you present your thoughts,” Plett remarked earlier.Sen. Pamela Wallin, a former broadcaster, criticized the incident as an overreach disguised as fact-checking. "Misinformation and disinformation are in the eye of the beholder," Wallin said. "If you disagree with me and I don’t like your point of view, then I declare that is misinformation."Wallin underscored the importance of free speech in opinion pieces, stating, "That is where people can say what they believe, what they feel. It may be right or wrong, but the basic concept here is free speech."