News

Liberal senator praised China as 'partner, not rival' weeks before Carney called it Canada’s top threat

Sen. Clément Gignac
Sen. Clément GignacCourtesy Radio-Canada
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Han Dong
Cdnpoli
China
Mark Carney
Sen. Clément Gignac
Hao Ping
Sen. Pierrette Ringuette

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news