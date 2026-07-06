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Liberal senator says Canada 'embarrasses' him over response to Israel-Gaza war

Sen. Yuen Pau Woo
Sen. Yuen Pau Woo Courtesy Senate
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Cdnpoli
Israel
Gaza
Hamas
Sen. Yuen Pau Woo
Oct. 7, 2023
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Western Standard
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