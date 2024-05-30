Liberal senator wants feds to apologize for 'transatlantic slave trade' Canada did not participate in
Liberal senator wants feds to apologize for 'transatlantic slave trade' Canada did not participate in Western Standard Canva
News

Liberal senator wants feds to apologize for 'transatlantic slave trade' Canada did not participate in

Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Statistics Canada
Caribbean
Blacklock’s Reporter
transatlantic slave trade
Father of Confederation
government representative in the senate
black community in Canada
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news