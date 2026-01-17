Liberal senator warns PM to watch his back over China ties

A Liberal-appointed senator is warning Prime Minister Mark Carney that the biggest threat to his outreach to Beijing may come from Canadians at home rather than officials in the People’s Republic of China.Sen. Yuen Pau Woo of British Columbia said Carney must be on guard against what he described as entrenched hostility toward China that he claims is aimed at undermining any attempt to normalize relations with the Chinese Communist Party.“He has to watch his back,” Woo wrote in a social media post, arguing that anti-China sentiment, “fifty-first state thinking,” and a revival of McCarthyism are deeply rooted in Canadian political culture.Blacklock's Reporter says in a January 12 commentary published on his Senate website and in the Hill Times, Woo said Carney’s visit to China this week risks being derailed not by Beijing, but by domestic critics determined to see the mission fail.According to Woo, opponents of closer ties are recycling Cold War-era rhetoric, warning of “Red China” and exaggerating the risks of engagement while ignoring what he called Canada’s own role in provoking tensions.Woo argued Canadians can acknowledge heavy-handed actions by Beijing while also accepting responsibility for actions that led to retaliation. .He rejected claims of coercion and accused China critics of smearing supporters of engagement as agents of the Chinese state without evidence.He further claimed allegations of foreign interference are being weaponized in what he called a modern form of McCarthyism. When those arguments fall flat, Woo wrote, critics invoke the threat of U.S. retaliation, citing American actions elsewhere as a reason Canada should keep its distance from China.Federal cabinet ministers offered no public criticism of Beijing as they signalled a reset in relations. Industry Minister Mélanie Joly told reporters Ottawa is entering a “new era of partnership” with China, noting it is Canada’s second-largest export market..Joly insisted the government is approaching the relationship with caution, saying officials are “clear-eyed” about the challenges while still pursuing economic opportunities.Natural Resources Minister Tom Hodgson echoed the optimistic tone, citing Chinese officials who have spoken of a “new era” in bilateral relations. Hodgson described the shift as a full turnaround and said Beijing is eager to move forward.“This is just the beginning,” Hodgson said, adding the renewed engagement will involve repeated visits and ongoing talks rather than a single diplomatic gesture.