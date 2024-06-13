Liberal Senator Woo opposes new foreign security legislation

Liberal-appointee Sen. Yuen Pau Woo on Wednesday protested the implementation of legislation proposed to increase national security.The bill would mandate the public naming of anyone “acting at the direction of, for the benefit of or in association with a foreign entity” under threat of five years’ imprisonment and a $5 million fine, per Blacklock’s Reporter. Woo told the Senate National Security Committee during hearings he fears Canadians who maintain “regular contact with a foreign state agent” will be targeted by the new bill, Bill C-70 An Act Respecting Foreign Interference.“I am very concerned that is a sufficient trigger,” said Woo.He had earlier reacted angrily when asked by reporters if he was a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) agent.Woo questioned the scope of “association” mentioned in the text. “Can you give us an understanding of what you mean by ‘in association with’?” he asked.General Director of the Department of Public Safety Richard Bilodeau said the “intent of the definition was to make it sufficiently broad to capture any type of arrangement” with a foreign government.“There has to be some degree of understanding,” said Bilodeau.“Would you consider that someone who shares a view with a foreign state and may have been in regular contact with a foreign state agent would be sufficient to trigger the ‘in association with’ requirement?” asked Woo. “The intent is there has to be some link between the activity and the state,” replied Bilodeau.“They meet regularly, they talk to each other, they have a common viewpoint on a particular issue. There is no subordinate relationship but one could argue they are ‘in association with.’ Would that be sufficient for registering?” said Woo. ““There has to be an agreement. It does imply some degree of understanding,” replied Bilodeau. “What is being done to protect other parts of the diaspora community who are worried about suppression of their own political views which may be repressed because they would be subject to suspicion of being ‘in association with’ a foreign state simply because they hold those views?” asked Woo. Bilodeau said the fear was unfounded. “There would have to be an agreement with a foreign state to do one of three activities: communicate with a public office holder, communications with the public or disbursement of money in relation to a government or political process,” said Bilodeau.“An individual who just says, ‘I think the government should change this law,’ the fact they are a member of a diaspora community does not automatically require them to register. People are free to continue expressing themselves.”Woo in 2023 campaigned for a Commons petition opposing a federal registry of foreign agents. “People are claiming that I am some kind of a foreign agent not because they have any evidence of arrangements between myself and a foreign state but because of my views,” Woo told reporters March 16, 2023.“You have been dubbed as Beijing’s man in the Senate, as China’s mouthpiece in the Senate; do you have any ties with the Chinese regime?” asked a reporter.“I am not sure I want to dignify that question. It is deeply insulting,” replied Woo. Woo is former CEO of the Asia Pacific Foundation, guest speaker at the Canada-China Friendship Society and ex-member of the University of British Columbia China Council. In a 2015 iPolitics commentary, Woo wrote, “We want the Chinese government to succeed.”“We support China’s desire for a bigger voice in global and regional governance.”