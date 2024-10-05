Liberal senators voice concerns over Bloc bill on dairy quotas

Liberal-appointed senators are raising objections to the swift passage of a Bloc Québécois-backed bill that would make dairy, poultry, and egg quotas non-negotiable in future trade agreements. Blacklock's Reporter says the Bloc has warned that failure to pass Bill C-282 by October 29 could lead to the fall of the government.“Someone will pay the price,” said Sen. Peter Harder (Ont.) during a Senate foreign affairs committee meeting, describing the bill as “a very large hammer.”Bill C-282, An Act To Amend The Department Of Foreign Affairs Act, passed the House of Commons in 2023 with a vote of 262 to 51, mainly opposed by Prairie Conservatives and two Liberal MPs. The bill seeks to enshrine supply management quotas, preventing future trade negotiators from making concessions on these sectors.“The bill before us is quite narrow, using the Department Of Foreign Affairs Act to insert a prohibition that limits negotiators’ ability to address supply management in any trade negotiations,” said Harder. “Why use the sledgehammer of a departmental Act to protect these interests at the expense of others?”The Bloc Québécois has made the passage of this bill a condition for supporting the current government. Bloc leader Yves-François Blanchet warned that failure to pass Bill C-282 by October 29 could prompt the party to begin discussions with other opposition factions about toppling the government.Sen. Marty Deacon (Ont.) echoed concerns over the bill’s potential impact on trade, stating: “If this bill passes, we risk spoiling any good faith in renegotiations by outright refusing access to the supply-managed sectors.” Deacon also questioned why these sectors should receive greater protections than others in trade talks: “What elevates their importance over other sectors of the Canadian economy, which might suffer as a result?”Industry leaders have voiced concerns about the wider implications of Bill C-282. Greg Northey, vice president of the Canadian Agri-Food Trade Alliance, said, “This bill would create an environment detrimental to many farmers, for very little benefit to the supply management sector.” He also warned about the precedent the bill would set in future trade agreements.Daniel Schwanen, senior vice-president at the C.D. Howe Institute, agreed, noting that the supply-managed sectors represent only a small portion of the Canadian economy. “This bill unnecessarily limits Canada’s ability to expand in global markets,” Schwanen said, adding that it could hamper exports of everything from aluminum to food products.Schwanen pointed out that, despite the challenges, supply management had survived major recent trade negotiations without the need for a bill like C-282. “This bill ties our hands unnecessarily,” he concluded.Sen. Mary Coyle (N.S.) shared her dissatisfaction after hearing testimony from critics, stating, “You’ve all been clear—this bill is bad for Canada’s economy.” She expressed frustration over the lack of thorough study in the House of Commons and emphasized the Senate’s responsibility to scrutinize the bill carefully.The Bloc introduced Bill C-282 in 2022, and it passed the House of Commons after review by the trade committee.