Dairy cow
Dairy cowWS files
News

Liberal senators voice concerns over Bloc bill on dairy quotas

Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Cdnpoli
Quebec
Supply Management
Dairy
Bloc Québécois
C.D. Howe Institute
Bill C-282
Sen. Peter Harder (
Sen. Marty Deacon
Yves-François Blanchet
Sen. Mary Coyle
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news