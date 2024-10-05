Liberal support crumbled in Toronto byelection

The Liberal Party’s once mighty grip on Toronto-St. Paul’s, once considered one of its safest seats, has significantly weakened, as revealed by Elections Canada's official voting results from a pivotal summer byelection. Blacklock's Reporter says the loss of support for the Liberals was widespread, culminating in a Conservative victory in the riding for the first time since 1988.Conservative MP Don Stewart, who won the June 24 byelection, highlighted the dissatisfaction of voters.“I recently came off a byelection campaign and had the opportunity to knock on about 13,000 doors, which I am told is an extraordinarily high number for a candidate,” Stewart told the House of Commons on September 26. “The people at those doors were telling me they are not happy with the direction the government is taking. They would like to see a change.”Initially, unofficial returns showed Stewart winning by a slim 590-vote margin, but official results released this week increased his lead to 633 votes. The Liberals suffered significant losses, losing 58 of 614 polls in the riding, a sharp contrast to their performance in 2021 when they lost only 10 polls. Several of these losses were by significant margins:At Poll No. 52 (Glen Garden Apartments), the Liberals were defeated 75 to 3.At Poll No. 56 (Yorkminster Park Baptist Church), the margin was 82 to 10.At Poll No. 46 (Hospital Workers’ Housing Co-op), the Liberals lost 193 to 28.At Poll No. 63 (Timothy Eaton Memorial Church), they were beaten 112 to 25.The defeat, especially in a traditionally Liberal stronghold, has raised concerns within the party. Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland, who personally campaigned for the Liberal candidate Leslie Church, acknowledged the challenge. “We take it seriously,” Freeland said. “We know things are hard for people in Canada.”When asked if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership was in question following the loss, Freeland defended him, stating, “Yes, he certainly can [stay on]. Our government is focused on working hard.”Public Works Minister Jean-Yves Duclos also acknowledged the challenges facing the Liberals as they seek a fourth term. “It will be tight everywhere, including in my riding in the next election,” Duclos said prior to another blow for the Liberals—a September 16 loss in LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, Quebec, to the Bloc Québécois.Despite high-profile campaigning efforts, including participation from the Prime Minister and 14 cabinet members, the Liberals’ star candidate in LaSalle-Émard-Verdun, Montreal city councillor Laura Palestini, was unable to secure victory.