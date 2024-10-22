Liberal Susan Holt wins majority government in New Brunswick election

New Brunswick has voted in a Liberal majority government, with premier-designate Susan Holt at the helm, replacing Progressive Conservative Blaine Higgs.Holt, who replaced Kevin Vickers as party leader after his 2020 loss, in her campaign said he will reverse the Higgs government's gender identity law requiring teachers to ask parents permission before changing a child’s pronoun or name at school. She also promised to reverse the Progressive Conservatives’ changes to Policy 713, allowing teachers to use the preferred first names and pronouns of students without first asking parents for permission.The Liberals last held power in the province in 2018. "I want to thank every voter, every person who came out," said Holt in Fredericton after her victory Monday night, per CTV Atlantic. "We don't take it lightly that you've put your trust in our team. It's going to be on us to deliver."The Liberals gained 15 seats this election and now hold 30 seats, with 25 being necessary for a majority. Holt formerly served as senior economic development advisor in the Liberal party. In 2022, she won the leadership and was elected to the legislature in 2023. In addition to the gender identity policy reverse, she campaigned on tax breaks and healthcare, including in vitro fertilization (IVF) funding, expanding midwifery services and improving community care clinics. “We have to get straight to delivering on the issues that matter to New Brunswickers and the first step is making life more affordable,” Holt told the outlet.“We’ve committed to taking the tax off their power bill, to putting a rent cap in place, to taking the tax off of the price of gas. Those are things we can do quickly so we’re going to move on Day One to deliver that relief for so many New Brunswickers who are finding it hard to make ends meet.”Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he is “looking forward to working with” the new Liberal premier “to deliver on the priorities of Canadians.”"Together, we will build a more prosperous province and a better future for people in New Brunswick, the Atlantic, and across Canada,” reads a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office. "I thank outgoing Premier Higgs for his service to New Brunswick and to Canada over the last six years. I wish him the best in his future endeavours."