News

Liberal Susan Holt wins majority government in New Brunswick election

Liberal Susan Holt wins majority government in New Brunswick election
Liberal Susan Holt wins majority government in New Brunswick election Western Standard Canva
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
New Brunswick
Gender Identity Laws
Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau
Liberal majority government
premier-designate Susan Holt
Progressive Conservative Blaine Higgs
Kevin Vickers

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news