Liberals abandon plan for click-box citizenship oaths

The federal government has abandoned a controversial proposal that would have allowed new citizens to take the oath of allegiance to Canada online through a simple click-box, following significant public backlash. Blacklock's Reporter says Immigration Minister Marc Miller's department decided to shelve the plan after recognizing that many Canadians place deep significance on the traditional, in-person citizenship ceremony — a legal requirement since 1947."Taking the oath of citizenship at a citizenship ceremony is an important part of Canadian tradition and the final legal step in becoming a Canadian citizen," stated a briefing note dated May 15. The note emphasized that swearing loyalty to Canada should be "meaningful, celebratory, and inclusive."In 2023, the federal government had proposed amendments to the Citizenship Act regulations that would have allowed immigrants who passed all tests and paid the $630 fee to "self-administer" the oath by simply clicking a box on a government website. The proposal was framed as a way to "vastly transform client service" using technology.However, the idea sparked widespread criticism and led to parliamentary petitions. According to the briefing note, the department received hundreds of submissions, with nearly two-thirds (61%) opposing the change.The department has since acknowledged the importance of maintaining the tradition of in-person citizenship ceremonies. "An ongoing commitment that citizenship ceremonies remain an important part of Canadian tradition" was affirmed in the note titled In-Person And Video Oath Ceremonies. The department also indicated that it would "continue to reflect on the feedback received from members of the public."Under current Citizenship Regulations, new Canadians are required to publicly swear an oath before a judge, mayor, or other public official, pledging loyalty to King Charles III and committing to uphold the laws of Canada, including the Constitution and the rights of First Nations, Inuit, and Métis peoples.The courts have consistently upheld the citizenship oath as a crucial and legally binding requirement. In 2019, a federal judge denied citizenship to a permanent resident of 13 years who passed all tests but refused to take the oath. "Becoming a Canadian citizen is a privilege," wrote Federal Court Justice Simon Noël, adding that the oath signifies adherence to the country's Constitution and values."I do not agree with this interpretation where the oath of citizenship is only a ‘formality’," Noël continued. "It seems to me that participation in the whole process ultimately leading to Canadian citizenship is not a right, and that it is rather a privilege to be able to take the oath."