Liberals accuse Ford government of neglecting economic challenges as legislature breaks for summer

TORONTO — Ontario Liberals are criticizing Premier Doug Ford's government over the province's economic performance after the legislature adjourned for the summer, citing new economic data and rising costs facing households.The criticism came Wednesday from Don Valley West MPP Stephanie Bowman, the Ontario Liberal finance and trade critic, one day after the Progressive Conservative government ended the spring sitting of the legislature. The legislature is not scheduled to return until late October.Bowman pointed to findings contained in the latest report from the independent Financial Accountability Office of Ontario, arguing the province's economy is underperforming and that many Ontarians continue to face affordability challenges."Instead of focusing on the fundamentals that drive economic growth, the self-interested Doug Ford Conservative government has fled to the cottage while 700,000 Ontarians look for work," Bowman said in a statement.She cited rising food and fuel costs, noting that food inflation remains elevated and that higher gasoline prices are expected to increase costs for Ontario households this year.Bowman also pointed to labour market figures showing job losses during the first quarter of 2026, saying economic uncertainty is causing businesses to delay investment and expansion plans."Behind these statistics is a worker, a family, or a young person worried about their future," she said..The Liberals further accused the government of prioritizing advertising spending and major infrastructure projects over measures aimed at reducing living costs and creating jobs.Bowman said the government lacks a comprehensive plan to help young people enter the workforce and address housing affordability and grocery prices."Ontarians deserve a government focused on delivering results, not advertisements," she said.The criticism follows the end of the legislature's spring sitting. The government has defended its economic agenda in recent months, arguing that investments in infrastructure, housing, transportation and economic development are intended to support long-term growth and prepare Ontario for economic challenges, including trade uncertainty and tariff pressures from the United States.The Ford government has also highlighted investments in highways, transit projects, skills training programs and manufacturing-sector development as key components of its economic strategy.Ontario's economic performance has become a growing focus of debate among opposition parties and the government as concerns persist over affordability, employment and business investment.The next provincial election is scheduled for 2030, although economic issues are expected to remain a central issue at Queen's Park when the legislature resumes in the fall.