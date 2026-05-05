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Liberals admit Ottawa unable to track 800 fraudulent foreign students flagged in audit

Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.
Immigration Minister Lena Diab’s department produced a draft guide that reflects what cabinet described as a “restructuring” of how both newcomers and citizens understand Canada’s past.Robert Short/CBC
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Cdnpoli
Brad Redekopp
Michelle Rempel Garner
Auditor General Karen Hogan
Foreign Students
Lena Diab
Costas Menegakis
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