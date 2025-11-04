News

Liberals and NDP remove language requirement from citizenship-by-descent bill

Canadian passport,
Canadian passport, MP Jenny Kwan
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
Canadian Politics
Liberals
Conservatives
Bloc Quebecois
Ndp
Michelle Rempel Garner
Bloc
Bill C-3
Liberals and NDP remove language requirement
Liberals and NDP remove language requirement from citizenship-by-descent bill
scrap a requirement for citizenship by descent
citizen by descent
citizen by descent english requirement
Shadow Minister for Immigration
Lost Canadians Bill

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news