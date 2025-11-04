Liberals and NDP remove language requirement from citizenship-by-descent bill

The NDPs and Liberals have voted to scrap a requirement for citizenship by descent that would be granted only to families where at least one adult has proficiency in English.On Monday, the motion introduced by NDP MP Jenny Kwan to reverse the amendments to the "Lost Canadians Bill", or Bill C-3: An Act to amend the Citizenship Act (2025), was passed by NDP and Liberals.This vote reversed changes previously adopted last month by the Conservatives and the Bloc Québécois that had introduced requirements for citizenship, including a basic knowledge of Canadian history."The Liberals and NDP just gutted an amendment the CPC and Bloc made to a citizenship by descent bill that would require adults to have proficiency in one of Canada's official languages," MP for Calgary Nose Hill and Shadow Minister for Immigration, Michelle Rempel Garner stated on Monday. .Reported by iPolitics, Kwan said the vote was "a victory for every family who refused to give up, for every Canadian denied their birthright, and for the principle that citizenship belongs to the people — not to politicians.”Bill C-3 (now in its third reading) if passed, would reverse changes to citizenship made by former Prime Minister Stephen Harper, which prohibited people born abroad from passing citizenship to their children who were also born abroad, unless they were born in Canada.