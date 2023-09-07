The Trudeau government picked a judge to lead an investigation into foreign interference allegations in Canadian elections.
Court of Appeal of Quebec Puisne Judge Marie-Josée Hogue was chosen to lead the inquiry, according to government sources.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
The Trudeau government picked a judge to lead an investigation into foreign interference allegations in Canadian elections.
Court of Appeal of Quebec Puisne Judge Marie-Josée Hogue was chosen to lead the inquiry, according to government sources.
On June 19, 2015, Hogue became a puisne judge in the Quebec appeals court.
From January 2014, Hogue was a partner at the McCarthy Tétrault law firm.
During his visit to Indonesia, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the media that Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, who also serves as the minister for democratic institutions, would make an announcement about the public inquiry on Thursday.
Before becoming a judge, Hogue was a partner at Heenan Blaikie LLP.
Hogue served as a law clerk from 1988 to 1989 for Antonio Lamer at the Supreme Court of Canada.
Hogue's primary practice areas included corporate commercial litigation, civil litigation, and professional liability cases.
She also practiced administrative law and constitutional law earlier in her career.
Hogue's appointment follows an extensive search that took several months to find a judge to lead an inquiry.
Former Governor General David Johnston, who was originally tasked with investigating allegations of foreign interference, stepped down from his role in June amid allegations of bias.
Opposition parties have been calling for a public inquiry for several months.
The Liberals requested Johnston, before the end of May, determine if an inquiry was necessary.
Johnston's assessment was that because many issues were shrouded in secrecy due to national security concerns, a public inquiry would not provide valuable insights into foreign election interference.
The Conservatives expressed outrage and alleged bias on Johnston's part.
They pointed to his past connections with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's family and the Pierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation, which was established in honour of Trudeau's father.
Johnston rejected any allegations of political bias and the Liberals pointed out multiple times that he was appointed as governor general based on the recommendation of the then-Conservative Prime Minister, Stephen Harper.
However, Johnston chose to resign from the position.
Reporter (Saskatchewan)
Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(7) comments
I can guess a family friend of Trudeau’s. All levels of government Canada and many other organizations such as our police forces are so unbelievably corrupt beyond belief. I highly doubt I will stick around when I retire. What for? For our wonderful health care? Lol
By the time this sees 'light', we'll be under a different governing party.
Quebec judge.🙄
Apparently, there were no western judges!
More and more sick of this communist govt every day. The corruption with the liberals and ndp is appalling.
When the time comes, I hope they will be held accountable for the damages they have done to Canadians!
The independence and integrity of the appointee aside, the conditions of the inquiry will reveal whether this is a legitimate investigation, or another slow-walking exercise by the Liberals to conceal their malfeasance. If the usual judicial timeline is in place (based on lawyers' billing hours), it could be decades before the final report is submitted. If ever.
Well, we know what the result of the investigation will be so no need to sit on the edge of our seats.
[thumbup]
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.