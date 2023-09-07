Dominic LeBlanc QP
Image courtesy of CBC

The Trudeau government picked a judge to lead an investigation into foreign interference allegations in Canadian elections.

Court of Appeal of Quebec Puisne Judge Marie-Josée Hogue was chosen to lead the inquiry, according to government sources.

Tags

Reporter (Saskatchewan)

Christopher Oldcorn is a Saskatchewan Reporter for the Western Standard & Saskatchewan Standard. He studied at the Centre for Investigative Journalism at Goldsmith’s, University of London and served as editor-in-chief of the SaultOnline.

Recommended for you

(7) comments

YYC 007
YYC 007

I can guess a family friend of Trudeau’s. All levels of government Canada and many other organizations such as our police forces are so unbelievably corrupt beyond belief. I highly doubt I will stick around when I retire. What for? For our wonderful health care? Lol

Report Add Reply
RealDemocracy
RealDemocracy

By the time this sees 'light', we'll be under a different governing party.

Report Add Reply
mccann.wp
mccann.wp

Quebec judge.🙄

Report Add Reply
ljstd007
ljstd007

Apparently, there were no western judges!

More and more sick of this communist govt every day. The corruption with the liberals and ndp is appalling.

When the time comes, I hope they will be held accountable for the damages they have done to Canadians!

Report Add Reply
AlbertaEd
AlbertaEd

The independence and integrity of the appointee aside, the conditions of the inquiry will reveal whether this is a legitimate investigation, or another slow-walking exercise by the Liberals to conceal their malfeasance. If the usual judicial timeline is in place (based on lawyers' billing hours), it could be decades before the final report is submitted. If ever.

Report Add Reply
CrotchetyOldBastard
CrotchetyOldBastard

Well, we know what the result of the investigation will be so no need to sit on the edge of our seats.

Report Add Reply
Mr. Grumpy
Mr. Grumpy

[thumbup]

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.