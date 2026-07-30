Liberals block Commons probe into Gordie Howe Bridge toll deal with US

Liberal MPs have voted down a Conservative attempt to launch a parliamentary investigation into the federal government's secretive toll-sharing agreement for the Gordie Howe International Bridge, despite opposition MPs demanding answers over what Canada gave up in negotiations with the United States.Blacklock's Reporter says the Commons government operations committee voted 5-4 on Tuesday to reject a Conservative motion that would have compelled the government to release draft agreements related to the deal, produce a Parliamentary Budget Officer analysis of the financial impact on taxpayers and summon key cabinet ministers to testify.The vote followed controversy surrounding a new agreement that will see Canada share bridge toll revenues with the United States after Ottawa paid the full $6.4 billion cost to design, build, finance and maintain the crossing.The revised terms, first disclosed by U.S. President Donald Trump on July 10, provide for 50% of defined net toll revenue to be directed to a U.S.-controlled fund for 15 years.Prime Minister Mark Carney initially said Canada would only begin sharing toll revenue after taxpayers had recovered the full cost of the bridge. However, the final agreement contradicted those remarks.Conservative MP Dan Albas, who sponsored the motion, argued Parliament deserved access to the facts behind the negotiations."It is incredibly important for us as parliamentarians to have factual information," Albas told the committee. "The Prime Minister made statements that directly contradict what was in the agreement, and made so multiple times."His motion sought all draft versions of the agreement within two weeks, a Parliamentary Budget Officer review of taxpayer losses and committee testimony from the ministers of Infrastructure, Finance and Canada-U.S. Trade..Liberal MP Caroline Desrochers defended the government and rejected suggestions the Prime Minister had intentionally misled Canadians."I am a little offended by the insinuations from my colleagues that the Prime Minister has tried to mislead Canadians on purpose," Desrochers said."The Prime Minister was very clear. He clarified his remarks."Desrochers also questioned critics of the agreement, asking how long they would have been prepared to delay opening the bridge."What I have not heard is what you would have done differently given this context," she said. "For how long would you have been willing to keep this bridge unopened: one year, two years, six months?"New Democrat MP Heather McPherson accused the government of continuing a pattern of withholding information from Canadians."This is a pattern we have seen, the lack of transparency, the lack of clarity, misinformation or disinformation coming from different ministers and the Prime Minister," she said."If you are so proud of this deal... why would you not want an opportunity for the ministers to share that information with Canadians?"Conservative MP Harb Gill, whose Windsor riding includes the Canadian end of the bridge, questioned why Canada agreed to share revenues after assuming all of the project's financial risk."Canada paid for the bridge, Canada financed the bridge, Canada built the bridge, $6.4 billion: our bridge, our money, our risk," Gill said.He said the government has yet to explain what Canada received in return for agreeing to the toll concessions."What else did he want?" Gill asked, referring to Trump. "How much revenue for how long? What kind of control was he looking for over the Bridge? What did Canada say no to or counter? What did the Americans give up, and how did we end up with 50% for 15 years?""These aren't trick questions. This is basic negotiation."