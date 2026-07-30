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Liberals block Commons probe into Gordie Howe Bridge toll deal with US

Gordie Howe Bridge
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Donald Trump
Cdnpoli
Mark Carney
Heather Mcpherson
Gordie Howe
Dan Albas
Harb Gill
Caroline Desrochers
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