Liberals block release of dental care audit amid ballooning admin costs

Liberal MPs shut down a parliamentary committee debate to prevent disclosure of a confidential audit into soaring administrative costs tied to the Canada Dental Care Plan, drawing sharp criticism from Opposition members demanding transparency.Blacklock's Reporter says at the Commons health committee, chair Hedy Fry abruptly adjourned proceedings after repeated clashes over a motion to release the report. Liberal members cited privacy concerns as they voted to keep the audit secret.The dispute centres on a review commissioned by Health Canada after administrative costs for the dental program climbed well above typical federal benchmarks. While Ottawa budgeted $4.5 billion this year for patient care, internal figures show administration costs have reached 9%, totalling more than $859 million since the program’s launch — nearly double the standard 5% cited by the Parliamentary Budget Office.The audit, conducted by Calgary-based MNP Inc., examined financial controls within the program but has been withheld from Parliament. Its existence was only disclosed in a January 19 submission to the Senate finance committee, with officials stating the report cannot be released without the firm’s consent.Conservative MP Matt Strauss pushed for the document to be tabled in full, arguing taxpayers deserve answers about rising costs and contracts tied to private insurers administering the plan. .He said the government’s pledge of transparency when first elected in 2015 is now being tested.Liberal MP Maggie Chi defended her party’s position, questioning the Opposition’s motives and calling proceedings “unsavory.” Fellow Liberal Sonia Sidhu also opposed releasing the audit, saying any motion must respect privacy obligations.Opposition MPs have been seeking the report since mid-March, but the committee has yet to vote on its release following Fry’s decision to adjourn debate, leaving questions over the program’s rising administrative expenses unresolved.