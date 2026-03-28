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Liberals block release of dental care audit amid ballooning admin costs

Dentist exam
Dentist exam Courtesy CBC
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Cdnpoli
Matt Strauss
Canada Dental Care Plan
Maggie Chi
Hedy Fry
MNP Inc.
Sonia Sidhu

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