Liberals block repeal of Northern BC oil tanker ban

CALGARY — A Conservative push to open northern BC ports to oil exports was defeated by Liberal MPs, prompting warnings from the Opposition that Ottawa is blocking new trade opportunities and keeping Canadian producers dependent on American buyers.Bill C-264, introduced by Calgary Signal Hill Conservative MP David McKenzie, sought to repeal the Oil Tanker Moratorium Act, commonly known as C-48.The Conservatives argued scrapping the ban would help Canadian energy producers reach overseas customers, pointing to a Strathcona Resources proposal to ship up to 250,000 barrels of oil a day from Prince Rupert, BC.Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre wrote to Prime Minister Mark Carney on Monday seeking Liberal support for lifting the restrictions.Conservative energy and natural resources critic Carol Anstey said her party was prepared to consider amendments to advance the proposed project..Smith, Poilievre push Carney to scrap oil tanker ban.“While Conservatives support a full repeal of the tanker ban, we were ready to work with the government to amend this legislation at committee if it could help this project through,” said Anstey.“Instead the Prime Minister and his Liberal caucus chose to stand in the way of development once again.”Carney had previously reaffirmed his support for the ban. Conservatives say shipping from northern BC would shorten a round trip to Asia by approximately three days compared with routes from ports farther south.McKenzie said the bill’s defeat would leave Canadian businesses facing continued obstacles to expanding beyond the US market.“This is an unforced Liberal error that continues to hurt Canadian businesses and deepens our dependence on the United States,” said McKenzie.“We are proud to have put forward solutions and fought for Canadian workers.”The Alberta and Saskatchewan governments backed the legislation earlier this week, calling for barriers to be removed to create new economic opportunities for both provinces.Conservative infrastructure critic Shannon Stubbs said repealing the moratorium would have opened the door to major West Coast developments.“Ending this failed Liberal policy would have helped open the West Coast to nation-building projects and the prosperity they bring,” said Stubbs.“Conservatives will always fight to get Canadians working together to bring good-paying jobs and save money for our people.”