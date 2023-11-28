Liberals blocked releasing multi-billion dollar electric vehicle subsidy contracts

Liberal MPs on the Commons Government Operations committee on Monday were against making federal contracts with electric vehicle battery makers public.According to Blacklock’s Reporter, the Opposition requested to investigate if taxpayers money is being used to support workers from other countries.“It is important we maintain the confidentiality of these contracts in enabling us to continue to attract these investments,” said Liberal MP Charles Sousa (Mississauga-Lakeshore, ON). Disclosing subsidy agreements was shocking, he added.“I am a little shocked, actually,” said Sousa. “We have an opportunity here to continue to enable foreign direct investment. These are confidential matters.”In 2022, the government gave $10 billion in federal assistance to build a Stellantis battery factory in Windsor, ON.On November 16, Windsor Police announced South Korea’s ambassador had visited the city to check preparations for “approximately 1,600 South Koreans travelling to work and live in our community.”Liberal MP Irek Kusmierczyk (Windsor-Tecumseh, ON), parliamentary secretary for employment, said it was not true that taxpayers were paying for 1,600 Koreans. He was against sharing the details of the Stellantis contract.“We’re seeing false information and confusion that is being sown by the Conservative Party,” said Kusmierczyk. “This is not the place to play politics with people’s livelihoods and with this investment that is the most important investment in my community.”Bloc Québécois MP Julie Vignola (Beauport-Limoilou, QC) questioned federal claims. “We were told there is a need for specialized workers from abroad,” said Vignola. “Yes, other companies do that. That’s fine.”“However, I have never heard of any Canadian company sending 1,600 workers abroad,” said Vignola. “That has never happened. I’d like some light shed on that. We are talking about billions of dollars.”Conservative House leader MP Andrew Scheer (Regina-Qu’Appelle, SK) said to the Government Operations committee that hiding the Stellantis contract did not make sense unless the details were something the cabinet would be embarrassed about.“If the government is so proud of what they’ve done, if they’re so sure this is a good deal for Canadians, they’re certainly not acting like it,” said Scheer.“They are acting like they are embarrassed of this. They are acting like they’re afraid of what is going to come to light.”The committee suspended hearings without voting on a Conservative motion to compel disclosure of contract terms. New Democrat MP Gord Johns (Courtenay-Alberni, BC) said he agreed the cabinet was evasive. “There have been many questions this government has refused to answer,” he said.“From last Monday, the government said it was one job,” said Johns. “Then on Tuesday, 100 jobs. Then, on Thursday, it was 900 jobs. The confusion has damaged public trust and sowed division among various unions and communities. This is a failure of leadership.”