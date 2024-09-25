Liberals call media criticism an ‘attack on Canadians’ after CTV edited Poilievre’s comments

Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould claimed criticism of media is an “attack on Canadians" after CTV National News was forced to make an on-air apology for deceptive edits, per Blacklock’s Reporter.The federally subsidized broadcaster spliced comments made by Opposition Leader Pierre Poilievre to make it appear he said something he didn’t. Poilievre is the only leader of a House of Commons-recognized political party to advocate repeal of media subsidies. .Poilievre pledges to defund all federal media subsidies.“We see how they act with the media,” Gould told the House Tuesday.“The leader of the official opposition when he gets hard questions attacks the media.”“By attacking the media he is attacking Canadians because the media ask questions on behalf of Canadians. If the leader of the opposition really respected Canadians in this country, he wouldn’t attack people who are asking questions on behalf of Canadians.”“Generations of Canadians have built this country into what it is, and it is the greatest country in the world. We need to ensure we have a government that believes in this country, believes in Canadians.”.CBC CEO Catherine Tait expensed $119,000 while lamenting shortages. Gould’s comments followed an on-air apology Monday by CTV for deceptive editing of videotaped remarks by Poilievre. CTV called it “a misunderstanding during the editing process.”Poilievre had told reporters, “It’s time to put forward a motion for a carbon tax election.” CTV quoted Poilievre as saying that “we need to put forward a motion” to eliminate dental care subsidies.Conservative MP Luc Berthold called CTV’s conduct disgusting.“Seeing a television journalist taking parts of a sentence to put words in our leader’s mouth that he didn’t say is unacceptable,” said Berthold.“CTV manipulated information. It is disgusting. I simply cannot comprehend that media haven’t denounced this. I don’t understand how my Liberal colleagues haven’t denounced CTV in what they have done in misleading Canadians. It is unacceptable. We will always denounce this odious conduct.” “Do they approve of their leader’s attacks on the CBC and his attacks against media in general like CTV News and other journalists?” asked Liberal MP Kody Blois.“Do they approve of attacks against journalism?” .CBC backpedals on headline failure falsely implying Canadian citizen innocently killed by Israeli forces .The CTV retraction was not the first acknowledgement of inaccurate coverage of Poilievre by a television network. CBC News last January 15 pulled an inaccurate “fact check” that misrepresented Poilievre’s housing policy.“CBC’s video has been edited to remove inaccurate mortgage comparisons and clarify information,” management said at the time.Gould on Monday told subsidized media they must join cabinet in scrutinizing Poilievre.“Make sure we are holding him to account,” said Gould. .This is what the Western Standard is up againstThe Trudeau government is funding lies and propaganda by directly subsidizing the mainstream media. They do this to entrench the powerful Eastern, woke and corrupt interests that dominate the political, social and economic institutions in Canada. Federal authorities are constantly trying to censor us and stop us from publishing the stories that they don’t want you to read. Ottawa may weaponize our taxes and police against us, but we’ve got a powerful ally on our side.You. Free men, and free women. We need you to stand with us and become a member of the Western Standard. Here’s what you will get for your membership:Unlimited access to all articles from the Western Standard, Alberta Report, West Coast Standard, and Saskatchewan Standard, with no paywall. Our daily newsletter delivered to your inbox. .Access to exclusive Member-only WS events.Keep the West’s leading independent media voice strong and free.If you can, please support us with a monthly or annual membership. It takes just a moment to set up, and you will be making a big impact on keeping one the last independent media outlets in Canada free from Ottawa’s corrupting influence.