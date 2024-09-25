News

Liberals call media criticism an ‘attack on Canadians’ after CTV edited Poilievre’s comments

Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould
Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould Image courtesy CBC
Published on
Loading content, please wait...
House Of Commons
Media Subsidies
Ctv National News
Blacklock’s Reporter
Conservative opposition leader Pierre Poilievre
Liberal Government House Leader Karina Gould
Conservative MP Luc Berthold
Liberal MP Kody Blois

Related Stories

No stories found.
logo
Western Standard
www.westernstandard.news